COVID in schools: How much can and should schools share as districts report their first cases?

In it, Department of Education officials outline that schools can share identifying student records with public health officials and other appropriate parties without prior consent if that information is deemed necessary to protect others’ health and safety.

General, non-identifying information may be shared more broadly with students and parents of a school community if a student in attendance is out sick with COVID-19.

Information sharing varies

However, the guidance leaves schools broad discretion in determining what details — such as when an affected student was last in school, what grade the student belongs to or how many others have been asked to quarantine — can be shared so long as districts do not provide enough detail that others can guess the identity of the student who tested positive.

“We have to be so broad in the info we provide so nobody can identify who that student is, so even kids who attend that school can’t tell who that kid is,” said Monica Conrad, an attorney who represents several Northwest Indiana school districts. “Even the U.S. DOE will tell you that’s going to vary from school to school as far as what is considered to be personally identifiable. … It’s really a lot of local discussion; you kind of know your community and your context.”