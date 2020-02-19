Coyotes on the prowl in NWI; sightings climb with mating season, experts say

Even though Valentine's Day has passed, an increasing amount of coyotes are on the prowl — for love — in Northwest Indiana.

The wily canines’ mating season spans January to the end of March, making them more visible and on the move this time of year, wildlife officials said.

Carolina Abrams, of Dyer, learned the hard way about 5 p.m. Jan. 20 when her Chihuahua was attacked by coyotes near the intersection of West 81st and Sheffield avenues.

The dog, 10-year-old Wrigley, had been outside on Abram's property.

When it came inside, Abrams said the family found deep bite wounds on the small dog. A neighbor, who told Abrams of the attack, said they saw the coyote and chased it away.

A veterinarian treated the wounds and told Abrams that Wrigley, who will make a full recovery, should only go out as necessary for the next 45 days as a precaution in case the dog contracted rabies to limit the potential spread of the virus. Abrams said Wrigley appears to be doing well and free of rabies following his run-in with the coyote.

“He’s doing so much better,” Abrams said. “He was scared in the beginning to go outside, but he is back to his normal self.”