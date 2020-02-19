Coyotes on the prowl in NWI; sightings climb with mating season, experts say

Even though Valentine's Day has passed, an increasing amount of coyotes are on the prowl — for love — in Northwest Indiana.
The wily canines’ mating season spans January to the end of March, making them more visible and on the move this time of year, wildlife officials said.
Carolina Abrams, of Dyer, learned the hard way about 5 p.m. Jan. 20 when her Chihuahua was attacked by coyotes near the intersection of West 81st and Sheffield avenues.
The dog, 10-year-old Wrigley, had been outside on Abram's property.
When it came inside, Abrams said the family found deep bite wounds on the small dog. A neighbor, who told Abrams of the attack, said they saw the coyote and chased it away.
A veterinarian treated the wounds and told Abrams that Wrigley, who will make a full recovery, should only go out as necessary for the next 45 days as a precaution in case the dog contracted rabies to limit the potential spread of the virus. Abrams said Wrigley appears to be doing well and free of rabies following his run-in with the coyote.
“He’s doing so much better,” Abrams said. “He was scared in the beginning to go outside, but he is back to his normal self.”
Steve Lakatos, director of the Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center, said mating season combined with winter food scarcity can prompt normally solitary coyotes to venture near or into human neighborhoods. There, they might rummage through garbage or prey on smaller animals for food, he said.
Lakatos said coyote populations seem to be higher this year in Northwest Indiana based on sightings.
“They tend to stick to unincorporated areas where there’s woods and open fields,” Lakatos said. “As we keep encroaching on their territory, we’ll definitely see more of them.”
While coyotes rarely bother humans, those with smaller pets should not leave them outside unattended during this time, he said.
“Coyotes tend to avoid humans at all costs,” Lakatos said. “Attacks on people are very rare."
As coyotes venture out searching for mates, they also can find themselves in dangerous predicaments.
On Jan. 17, Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Hoosier Helpers teamed up to rescue a stranded, injured coyote on Interstate 80/94.
The animal was wrangled into a dog carrier and taken for medical care. Veterinarians said the coyote likely was hit by a vehicle the day before, suffering head trauma and a fractured leg bone.
The Humane Indiana Wildlife Center in Valparaiso is working on rehabilitating the coyote, and the staff is optimistic she will eventually be eligible for release into the wild.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were recorded in the state as early as 1816 and originally lived only in the prairie regions of Indiana.
However, with the eradication of wolves, coyote populations have increased and expanded across the state.
“They do get a bad rap, but they play an important role in the ecosystem,” Lakatos said. “They keep the rodent population down and are very connected with our ecosystems. They will adapt to urban living but prefer the wild.
"As urban development grows, sightings will become more and more common, and that’s where education comes in.”
To keep your property coyote-free, Indiana DNR recommends:
• Never storing pet food outside unattended. Even food that attracts other wildlife, such as birdseed, can entice coyotes in search of small prey.
• Keeping trash in a closed garage or use tightly sealing lids for garbage cans. Even compost bins can attract coyotes because they also eat fruits and vegetables.
• Removing brush and undergrowth from lawns and backyards, which can provide cover for coyotes.
Keep safe by:
• Making sure all pets are either indoors or in a secure space if left outside unattended. Dog pens, chicken runs and rabbit hutches should have covered tops and secure perimeters.
• Making startling noises to scare away coyotes if they're spotted on your property. Shaking a can filled with coins, blasting an air horn or spraying coyotes with water can be effective.
• Never cornering a coyote. Always give the animals an escape route to run away.