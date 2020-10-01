 Skip to main content
Crash causes traffic jam on Borman Expressway near Indianapolis Blvd., officials say
Crash causes traffic jam on Borman Expressway near Indianapolis Blvd., officials say

LAKE COUNTY — The right two eastbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 were closed near Indianapolis Boulevard early Thursday after a vehicle crashed on the expressway, police said.

Details on the crash were not immediately available, but no injuries were reported as of 10:30 a.m., Indiana State Police said.

Drivers can expect delays in the area and should seek alternative routes if possible, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

