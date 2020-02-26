Crash shuts down Randolph Street in Winfield, knocks out power
Crash shuts down Randolph Street in Winfield, knocks out power

Winfield crash

A vehicle apparently lost control on an icy street and struck a utility pole Wednesday night in Winfield.

 Marc Chase, The Times

WINFIELD — Randolph Street was shut down Wednesday night after a vehicle apparently lost control and struck a utility pole.

Eyewitnesses said the street was covered in black ice. The incident occurred just south of 117th Avenue.

Residents of the nearby Stonegate subdivision reported power outages in the wake of the crash.

