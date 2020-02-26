Crash shuts down Randolph Street in Winfield, knocks out power

WINFIELD — Randolph Street was shut down Wednesday night after a vehicle apparently lost control and struck a utility pole.
Eyewitnesses said the street was covered in black ice. The incident occurred just south of 117th Avenue.
Residents of the nearby Stonegate subdivision reported power outages in the wake of the crash.
Check back for updates.
