2 crashes send 3 to hospital on 109th Avenue

WINFIELD — Three people were sent to a local hospital following two crashes in Winfield, firefighters said.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of 109th Avenue, according to the the Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Department. One person was taken to an area hospital for injuries, firefighters said.

There was an additional crash nearby that Crown Point Fire Rescue responded to around 1:30 p.m. at 109th and Colorado Street, in which two people were sent to a hospital for medical care, firefighters said.

All three people from the two wrecks had injuries that were not life-threatening, firefighters said.

Firefighters from the Lake of Four Seasons Fire Department said it does not appear the crashes were related.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

