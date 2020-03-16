Crossroads YMCA locations to close as COVID-19 concerns grow

Crossroads YMCA locations in Crown Point, Hammond, Griffith and Whiting will be closed effective at 8 p.m. Monday.
The closure will last until March 31, and will be reassessed at that time.
"The decision to close our locations was made to best ensure the safety of everyone. We understand that closing our facility will affect our community," CEO of Crossroads YMCA Jay Buckmaster said in a news release.
"We appreciate your continued support as our staff work diligently through these challenging times. We will have opportunities for staff to continue working to help support their families."
Closing the YMCA locations is a general precautionary measure to "ensure the health of our entire Y community," Buckmaster said in the release.
On Monday, a Crown Point woman who is being tested for COVID-19 told The Times before she began showing symptoms, she worked out at the Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA.
Jill Schaffenberger, marketing director for Crossroads YMCA, said her agency doesn't have knowledge of anyone who has been to the YMCA that has COVID-19.
Buckmaster acknowledged in the release that staying fit and active helps build a strong immune system. To help continue that effort, there will be free virtual classes available as long as "the disruption from the coronavirus continues," the release states. The classes can be found at watch.lesmillsondemand.com/at-home-workouts.
"We will continue to work with the health department and local physicians to determine what other actions, if any, would be prudent on our part and when it will be safe to reopen our facilities," Buckmaster said.
For updates on the closure, people should visit crymca.org/coronavirusupdate.