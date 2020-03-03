Crown Point acquires final piece of land for 109th Avenue improvements

CROWN POINT — Work is expected to start any day on the 109th Avenue utility project, said Mayor David Uran.
However, before breaking ground on the 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement project, Uran said the city wanted to acquire any land essential to the work.
"We didn't want to have a road project where it went, and stopped, and it went," Uran said.
The little "sliver" of land, which is near the ditch between Broadway and Delaware Parkway, is the last parcel of land the city needed, Uran said.
In order to purchase the former railroad right of way, the city had to go through court proceedings because the city wasn't able to directly obtain the title, Uran said.
"It's ... a parcel that's surrounded by other property, so they're cleaning up all the title work that's out there," Uran said.
The Redevelopment Commission previously approved the purchase of the old railroad piece for $3,725, but court appraisers came back with a total of $5,000, said Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski.
On Monday, the commission unanimously OK'd the $1,275 increase.
Uran said Gough Inc. crews are mobilizing to begin utility work on 109th Avenue.
"They have equipment out there, Uran said. "We anticipate any day now that the construction will begin."
The utility work is expected to wrap in the spring, and is the first step to various construction projects coming to the well-traveled road in the summer.
The first phase of the safety improvement project includes the installation of a roundabout at Mississippi and another on Iowa Street.
The Mississippi roundabout is expected to be complete in summer 2020, while the Iowa Street roundabout is expected to be in its second phase in 2020, Uran has previously told The Times.
Also in spring 2020, the road will be widened east of Strack & Van Til. Additionally, a private project will widen 109th to Interstate 65, extend Delaware Parkway and connect 105th and 107th avenues to Broadway.
When the private development is complete, the Indiana Department of Transportation is expected to begin work on the I-65 interchange, which could take up to two years, Uran has said.
Also on Monday, the commission approved tax-increment financing (TIF) draw No. 8 for the I-65 west/109th Avenue allocation area that came in at $223,997.37.