Crown Point acquires final piece of land for 109th Avenue improvements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Uran said Gough Inc. crews are mobilizing to begin utility work on 109th Avenue.

"They have equipment out there, Uran said. "We anticipate any day now that the construction will begin."

The utility work is expected to wrap in the spring, and is the first step to various construction projects coming to the well-traveled road in the summer.

The first phase of the safety improvement project includes the installation of a roundabout at Mississippi and another on Iowa Street.

The Mississippi roundabout is expected to be complete in summer 2020, while the Iowa Street roundabout is expected to be in its second phase in 2020, Uran has previously told The Times.

Also in spring 2020, the road will be widened east of Strack & Van Til. Additionally, a private project will widen 109th to Interstate 65, extend Delaware Parkway and connect 105th and 107th avenues to Broadway.

When the private development is complete, the Indiana Department of Transportation is expected to begin work on the I-65 interchange, which could take up to two years, Uran has said.