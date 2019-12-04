CROWN POINT — Crown Point Clerk-Treasurer Kristie Dressel has filed a complaint against the director of the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, records show.
The complaint, which was filed Nov. 19, alleges the board's director, Michelle Fajman, used Facebook to defame and assassinate Dressel's character by publishing Dressel's report of receipts and expenditures form, also known as the CFA-4.
"She maliciously, with intent to ruin my reputation, put out false documents on social media," Dressel told The Times. "She put out my CFA-4 report, and she put out a wrong report. My amended one was already there."
Dressel claims Fajman defamed her when Fajman posted a photo of the original CFA-4 form on her Facebook page with errors marked in red. Dressel filed an amended CFA-4 four days after she filed the original report, records show.
Dressel said Fajman told her she has rights under the First Amendment. But Dressel said she wants the board to see Fajman, in her capacity as director, posted the wrong document to social media.
"The reason I'm bringing it up to the board of elections is because ... it is their responsibility to make sure everything is correct and they shouldn't allow this kind of behavior out of the director of the election board ahead of elections," Dressel said.
The post, which showed a version of the CFA-4 form Dressel submitted with comments from Fajman, has since been deleted.
When the complaint came before the board Tuesday, the hearing was continued until the board reconvenes on Jan. 21 because Fajman's attorney could not be present.
Fajman told The Times the Facebook post was out of character for her, as she usually only uses the platform to post upbeat things and stay in touch with family.
However, during the election Fajman said Dressel told lies about incumbent Mayor David Uran and continued to do so throughout the election cycle. So, Fajman said she decided to post a fact — Dressel's CFA-4 report.
"If you're willing to put your signature to it and file it with the office that it was required to be filed with, then what are you ashamed of? Why would you be upset if someone posted what you filed? It's not like I created something and made it up, it's her actual report," Fajman said.
Fajman said she put in a records request for the report on her own time as a private citizen and paid 60 cents for the paperwork.
"Everything I posted, I was posting as a private citizen. I posted on my own personal page on my own social media page. I posted after hours. I felt like I was protected under the First Amendment rights under the Constitution," she said.
Fajman said she is not an elected official, and she is paid in her position as director.
She told The Times she later deleted the post because it was out of character and doesn't align with what she typically posts.
"If she has anything to be upset with, it should be herself for not looking over her report before doing it correctly and doing it right the first time," Fajman said.