CROWN POINT — Skip the dismal eggs and toast Saturday morning. The Crown Point Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is hosting its annual pancake breakfast.
The breakfast feast runs from 7 to 11:30 a.m. at the Crown Point firehouse at 126 N. East St.
“The pancake breakfast is another chance for us to open up the doors to our community and serve them in another aspect, besides just being there in their time of need,” said Stephen Gross, Crown Point firefighter/EMT.
All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and beverages cost $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and children ages 6-12. Children under 5 are free.
"The residents will be able to tour the fire station, tour the fire trucks, and learn about what we do as first responders in our community," said Mark Reed, firefighter/paramedic and Crown Point Volunteer Fire Department Inc. president.
Marking its 25th year, the pancake breakfast aims to raise funds to help equip firefighters in Crown Point.
Last year volunteers were able to raise money for a couple of sets of new gear and computers for the trucks, Gross said. The department also recently purchased barrier hoods for very firefighter and a new search and rescue K-9 named Jinx.
“We would love to see the whole community come out Saturday to give us a chance to serve them. Also a chance for them to meet their local firefighters, see the trucks, and of course, dine on the best pancakes in Northwest Indiana,” Gross said.