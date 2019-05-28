CROWN POINT — The first Crown Point Car Cruise of the event season will kick off this week at its official new home.
The weekly car cruise will begin from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bulldog Park’s Franciscan Health Pavilion, located downtown along West Street next to Wheeler Middle School.
The Crown Point Car Cruise will showcase a variety of exclusive collector cars. Live entertainment, food and beverages will also be served during the free event.
“The greatest cars from the 1990s and beyond will transform Bulldog Park and bring people back in time while music fills the air,” said Diana Bosse, special events director for Crown Point. “This is a family friendly free event to kick off the summer season.”
The upcoming car cruise, which will run every Thursday until Aug. 29, is part of the Bulldog Park’s weekend-long grand opening celebration. The ribbon cutting by Crown Point Mayor David Uran for the new $10 million facility will be at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
“The facility really speaks for itself. It’s incredible looking and very family-friendly. It really has the ability to continue to bring people together in a positive manner. It’s really for everyone.” Uran said in a previous Times report.
Bulldog Park will provide a year-round recreation and event space.