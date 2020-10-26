Crown Point middle, high school students return to class in person in transition away from hybrid model

Bell said she wished the district had gone further in its correction to explain the difference in data and why zip code rates vary from countywide positivity rates.

"I just thought it was really wrong for them to imply that Crown Point is lower than Lake County and therefore going to school is safe," Bell said. "They need to give people the real data so they can make the decisions for what they do for their families."

Superintendent Todd Terrill stressed in the Monday night school board meeting that zip code data and county positivity rates are taken into consideration among several different factors when considering how the district should continue operating during the pandemic.

The district also considers information about hospital bed and ventilator capacity shared weekly from Community Healthcare System and data within Crown Point schools which, to this point, has not shown strong evidence of interschool transmission between students within school buildings, Terrill said.

On secondary students' first day transitioning away from hybrid learning, more than 70 were asked to quarantine in relation to a positive case. Terrill said the district opted for a proactive response in its identification of close contacts following a weekend busy with end-of-the-year activities for sports teams.