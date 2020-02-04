You are the owner of this article.
Crown Point Redevelopment Commission approves 109th Avenue land acquisition
Crown Point City Hall — Stock
Mary Freda

CROWN POINT — The city is moving ahead with its 109th Avenue Safety Project.

On Monday, the Redevelopment Commission agreed to purchase a 0.19-acre parcel on the corner of Mississippi and 109th.

The parcel will give the city the right of way to the east of Interstate 65, said Assistant City Attorney Alex Kutanovski.  

The city paid $33,500 for the land, which it purchased from Lake Ventures.

The acquisition will come before the City Council at its March 2 meeting.  

In addition to the land acquisition for the project, the city paid $289,243 in interest on its I-65 West 109th Avenue allocation area.

Also Monday, the redevelopment commission paid $25,000 back to Ricochet Taco owners. The payment is a part of the city’s facade grant program, which pays businesses owners for 50% of the project up to $25,000, said Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter.

Owners of the restaurant, which is projected for a May opening, spent nearly $90,000 on the facade project, Schlueter added.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

