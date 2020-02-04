Crown Point Redevelopment Commission approves 109th Avenue land acquisition

CROWN POINT — The city is moving ahead with its 109th Avenue Safety Project.

On Monday, the Redevelopment Commission agreed to purchase a 0.19-acre parcel on the corner of Mississippi and 109th.

The parcel will give the city the right of way to the east of Interstate 65, said Assistant City Attorney Alex Kutanovski.

The city paid $33,500 for the land, which it purchased from Lake Ventures.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The acquisition will come before the City Council at its March 2 meeting.

In addition to the land acquisition for the project, the city paid $289,243 in interest on its I-65 West 109th Avenue allocation area.

Also Monday, the redevelopment commission paid $25,000 back to Ricochet Taco owners. The payment is a part of the city’s facade grant program, which pays businesses owners for 50% of the project up to $25,000, said Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter.