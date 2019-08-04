CROWN POINT — Memory boards are filled with vintage photos of joyous confirmations, vacation bible school, mission trip adventures and generations of weddings and funerals.
Light cursive handwriting, detailing the minutes from a 1942 church session sits inside a glass display for members to admire.
Each piece found inside the church lobby symbolizes the long history of faith shared among members of the First Presbyterian Church of Crown Point.
Christians have gathered to worship in the sanctuary for 175 years.
“It’s important, I think, to reflect on the past and all the people in the community who have come through our doors and prayed in our sanctuary and ministered in different ways throughout the years,” said Carol Castaneda, church and anniversary committee member.
“With God’s word and good deed, we’ve always tried to be the hands and feet of the Lord serving the community through so many initiatives like the soup kitchen, mission trips, disaster relief assistance — the church’s mission has remained the same through all the years. What an amazing history.”
The church, now made up of roughly 200 members, got its start when a group of 18 people met April 27, 1844, at the old Lake County Courthouse. At this meeting, the members constituted the Presbyterian Church of Crown Point, the first Presbyterian Church organized in Lake County.
With the city was first laid out, Solon Robinson, one of Crown Point's first settlers, donated land to the Presbyterian Society. This land has been home to the church ever since the first structure was commenced in 1845.
When the congregation outgrew the church, members tore it down and the original frame was replaced by a red brick veneer building and dedicated for worship Aug. 10, 1884.
The spring of 1999 sparked the beginning of another ambitious construction project. The building, with exception of the Christian Education Building, was razed and a new church — the current structure — was built. The construction was completed the following year and on Dec. 3, 2000, a service of dedication was held.
“The building was here since mid-1800s. We tore it down and built the church in 1999 in the same place. Throughout all of that time, we have always kept artifacts in our storage. When everything was completed in 2000, we brought everything back out,” Castaneda said recently inside the church, pointing to historic pews, choir robes, hymn books and Bibles on display.
“It’s all original – it’s our history.”
The church will be celebrating its 175 anniversary with a luncheon Aug. 18. The celebration will include a special service followed by lunch at noon, performances by a string quartet and a proclamation presentation from Crown Point Mayor David Uran.
A slideshow presentation depicting the years of worship and transformations of the church will be shared at the event as well.
“They’re going to see the many generations of long, lasting friendships,” Castaneda said. “Members will enjoy looking back and saying, ‘Oh, wow. This is when that was discussed or this is how this idea began or this is how this evolved.’ There’s so many stories to share.”
All current and former First Presbyterian Church members are invited to attend the upcoming anniversary luncheon. Those planning to attend are required to contact the church office at 219-663-2255 to reserve seats.
The church will be hosting other special events over the next few months to celebrate its 175th anniversary.
The Aug. 11 worship service will include a Throwback Sunday Ice Cream Social with members expected to attend in their “Sunday best” from the '50s and '60s when women wore dresses, hats and gloves and the men dressed in suits and ties.
The popular tribute group Girls Like Us will be performing at this year’s Ladies Fall Luncheon from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 28. Tickets to attend are $20.
Those who are new to the Crown Point community or who are curious about the congregation are encouraged to join the First Presbyterian Church for Sunday service, Castaneda said.
“We welcome all people to attend our church,” Castaneda said. “We hope to show Christ to the world with all the things that we do.”