Crown Point school board outlines plans for transparency under new superintendent

CROWN POINT — Communication and transparency drove the conversation at the Crown Point Community School Corp.’s board of trustees meeting Monday night.
Half a dozen parents spoke before the board expressing a range of concerns including district communication and student mental health among others as the district proceeds through school reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Crown Point Community School Corp. reopened on Aug. 24 in a hybrid learning model with students attending schools two days a week in person and three days a week from home.
The model received mixed reviews from parents, some of which were critical of instructional time they said they felt students lost by not being in the classroom continuously with their teachers and peers
Last week, Crown Point administrators informed families of their plan to transition away from hybrid learning.
Beginning Oct. 12, kindergarten through fifth grade students will return to five days a week of in-person instruction. On Oct. 28, middle and high school students will transition to four days a week in person with e-learning on Wednesdays.
All families were given the option to continue their students' education through a fully virtual program.
Parents, some for and some against the district’s proposed move to hybrid learning, brought questions to the board. Among the topics: how the administration plans to address possible school closures during flu season, how to ensure parents do not send their students to school sick, how to support teachers and staff in transitioning to a new learning model, and how to support learning loss among students struggling with less instructional time.
Multiple parents expressed their hope for greater transparency in responding to emails and explaining decision-making during the pandemic.
“As a board, some of our goals have been to be better communicators and to be more transparent,” Board President David Warne said. “You guys have heard us say that. Being called out for not doing a better job, that’s fine. We need to do better.”
Board members — led by Superintendent Todd Terrill, who joined the district this summer — echoed that desire to improve transparency with parents and community stakeholders.
Terrill pointed to the recent publication of a school corporation dashboard showing the number of quarantined individuals by building — one of the first such displays of data among a K-12 district in Northwest Indiana.
Monday night, the board discussed revisions to its public comment policy, extending a future possibility for discussion of items not pertaining to the school board’s agenda and shortening the period of notice individuals would need to give before signing up to speak at a meeting.
The board’s policy currently requires individuals to contact the district 14 days in advance of the meeting to address the board.
Adam Graper, a parent who also works for the city of Crown Point, was one of several parents who were allowed, at the superintendent’s urging, to speak Monday night without giving advance notice.
“Working with the city, I see there’s not a guide for how we respond to COVID,” Graper said, expressing his appreciation for the schools administration. “Our main thing is we need to have our kids safe. We need to move forward. We can’t live in a bubble.”
The board also discussed setting goals for future live streaming or posting of school board meeting videos as the Crown Point school corporation returns to regular in-person meetings, and approved the hiring of a new district communications director.
“We’ve had philosophical differences with previous leaders within the organization and we’ve made sure that the gentleman at the far end of the table is in line with what the board wants,” Board member Scott Babjak said in reference to the district’s new superintendent. “Transparency was a big deal.”
Also at the Monday night meeting, State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Lakes of the Four Seasons, presented retired Eisenhower Elementary School Principal Mary Ann Chapko with Indiana's Sagamore of the Wabash award — a top honor awarded to Hoosiers considered to be exceptional mentors and advisors within their community.
Chapko led Eisenhower as its principal for 24 years before retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
“It all comes down to every single teacher that ever affected me or that I worked with,” Chapko said, accepting the award. “They’re all a piece of this award. It’s not just me. IT’ everybody that experiences it, the people behind me, that work with me at Crown Point. We all take those pieces together.”
