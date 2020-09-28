Crown Point school board outlines plans for transparency under new superintendent

“Working with the city, I see there’s not a guide for how we respond to COVID,” Graper said, expressing his appreciation for the schools administration. “Our main thing is we need to have our kids safe. We need to move forward. We can’t live in a bubble.”

The board also discussed setting goals for future live streaming or posting of school board meeting videos as the Crown Point school corporation returns to regular in-person meetings, and approved the hiring of a new district communications director.

“We’ve had philosophical differences with previous leaders within the organization and we’ve made sure that the gentleman at the far end of the table is in line with what the board wants,” Board member Scott Babjak said in reference to the district’s new superintendent. “Transparency was a big deal.”

Also at the Monday night meeting, State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Lakes of the Four Seasons, presented retired Eisenhower Elementary School Principal Mary Ann Chapko with Indiana's Sagamore of the Wabash award — a top honor awarded to Hoosiers considered to be exceptional mentors and advisors within their community.

Chapko led Eisenhower as its principal for 24 years before retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year.