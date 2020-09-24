Crown Point schools shares new data on quarantined students, staff

Students or staff who decide to stay home as a precaution without taking a test or having been identified as a close contact are not included in the data, Terrill said.

On the week of Crown Point’s greatest number of quarantines so far, just over 0.5% of the district population was affected.

The building-specific report detailing quarantined individuals is among the first dashboard of its kind to be shared in a Northwest Indiana public school district.

Terrill said Crown Point administrators developed plans for their own public-facing quarantine database after seeing similar information shared with families in suburban Indianapolis' Avon Community School Corp.

"We got in touch with them to have conversations about their experience with this, trying to be as transparent as we can without people actually figuring out who has come up positive for the virus," Terrill said.

School officials are limited under health and student privacy laws as to what they can share with the public at large about COVID-19 cases.