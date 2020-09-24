 Skip to main content
Crown Point schools shares new data on quarantined students, staff
Crown Point schools shares new data on quarantined students, staff

083020-taftstock_4

Taft Middle School in Crown Point is shown.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. is sharing new details about the effect of COVID-19 in its schools.

Administrators shared a new chart with the Crown Point community Wednesday detailing the number of individuals, students and staff included, asked to quarantine in each school since the district reopened with hybrid learning Aug. 24.

In the first month of school, the data shows, there were no quarantines reported in the first week of school, 42 in the second week, 15 in the third week and three in the fourth week.

'We really feel like it's the best scenario': Crown Point announces delayed start, hybrid reopening for 2020-21 school year

Taft Middle School has had the most individuals quarantine in a single week — with 36 quarantined in the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, according to the Crown Point data.

Two dozen people were quarantined after a positive case was reported at the high school this week.

The total number of quarantined individuals makes up a small percentage of the district's total population of students and staff reporting to school in person.

Quarantined individuals represent both those who have reported positive cases of COVID-19 to the district and those who have been identified as close contacts through contact tracing, Crown Point Superintendent Todd Terrill said.

Students or staff who decide to stay home as a precaution without taking a test or having been identified as a close contact are not included in the data, Terrill said.

On the week of Crown Point’s greatest number of quarantines so far, just over 0.5% of the district population was affected.

Q&A: Getting to know new Crown Point Superintendent Todd Terrill

The building-specific report detailing quarantined individuals is among the first dashboard of its kind to be shared in a Northwest Indiana public school district.

Terrill said Crown Point administrators developed plans for their own public-facing quarantine database after seeing similar information shared with families in suburban Indianapolis' Avon Community School Corp.

"We got in touch with them to have conversations about their experience with this, trying to be as transparent as we can without people actually figuring out who has come up positive for the virus," Terrill said.

School officials are limited under health and student privacy laws as to what they can share with the public at large about COVID-19 cases.

COVID in schools: How much can and should schools share as districts report their first cases?

While Crown Point's new COVID-19 chart does not show individual positive cases, Terrill said the district is making efforts to notify families of relevant cases in schools, such as the case this week affecting an entire team at Crown Point High School.

Crown Point's data will be updated weekly by 4 p.m. on Fridays, Terrill said in a letter to families Wednesday. That letter and the corresponding data have been posted to the Crown Point Community School Corp. website.

Its publication comes just two days before parents were asked to indicate their students’ preference between virtual or in-person learning for the second quarter of the school year.

Crown Point administrators informed families earlier this week that the district would be increasing students in-person learning in the second quarter after giving the families the option of full remote learning or two days a week in person in the first quarter.

Crown Point to transition away from hybrid learning in October

Elementary students will return to in-person instruction for five days a week on Oct. 12. Secondary students will return to in-person instruction for four days a week with e-learning Wednesdays on Oct. 28. Both sets of students will be allowed to opt into full-time remote learning by the end of the work day Friday, according to the superintendent’s letter.

Terrill included other data points in his most recent letter to families this week, including positivity rates and hospitalization rates in the county. The letter also makes note of Lake County’s recent shift from “yellow” to “blue” in the Indiana State Department of Health’s weekly county metrics map indicating a decline in Lake County’s COVID-19 positive rate and weekly reported cases.

"This has been what we’ve been doing for last several weeks; looking at data, monitoring it, and trying to reevaluate things as we can," Terrill said. "I think we’re moving in the right direction. We're trying to make the most informed decision we can for our kids."

Read the superintendent's letter:

Download PDF Crown Point COVID-19 data letter

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

