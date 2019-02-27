CROWN POINT — It was a packed house Wednesday in the Crown Point Council Chambers as the city swore in its newest female police officer.
Leslie Malerich, a former officer with the Griffith Police Department, was presented her badge by Crown Point Mayor David Uran during the Board of Public Works meeting. She joins the department as the second female officer to serve in the patrol division.
Malerich is a graduate of Merrillville High School and Florida State University. She was a member of FSU softball team and played professionally for Italy on the Italian National Team, which competed in the 2004 Olympics.
The former assistant coach for Valparaiso University continues to teach and instruct softball locally.
“Thank you for allowing me to become a part of Crown Point. It’s an excellent city and I am very happy to be residing here. It’s an honor,” Malerich said.
There are currently 46 officers in the Crown Point Police Department, the highest staffing number in the department’s history.
In addition to swearing in its new officer, the police department was granted approval to buy and lease new squad cars.
Two 2020 Ford AWD Flex Fuel Police Interceptor Utility SUVs will be purchased and five 2019 Flex Fuel Chevrolet Tahoe’s will be leased under a five-year agreement with Enterprise. Both purchases total to $125,064.
There is currently $195,800 in the police department’s general fund. With city’s expenditure of $125,064, roughly $70,700 will be left over to go toward the purchase of all additional needed equipment.
Crown Point Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda said depending on what funds may be available after the purchasing new equipment, the department would like to purchase an additional vehicle for 2019 as needed with the board’s approval.
The seven new cars are being paid for with taxpayer dollars, Uran said.
“As a former officer – been out of the game for a long time, though – these guys are out there working each and every day,” Uran said. “This is the best deal for the city at this point.”
Board member Michael Conquest added the new vehicles will provide a good look to the department.
“I like the idea of SUVs. There’s a perception and a statement made. If you see a couple of big black SUVs coming down the street, you know they’re serious business,” Conquest said. “I think that’s good for the police force.”
In other business, the mayor presented a proclamation to Chasing Dreams Learning Center staff, officially declaring March as Disability Awareness Month in the City of Crown Point.
Chasing Dreams is a Merrillville-based nonprofit that provides free support and educational services to area children with all disabilities and their parents.
Denise Babjak, CEO and founder of Chasing Dreams, said the proclamation was incredible.
“This is the way that we can make a change for people with disabilities by having cities and towns all come together. This means the world to us,” Babjak said.