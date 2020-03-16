Crown Point woman under quarantine awaiting COVID-19 test results

CROWN POINT — A Crown Point woman said she is awaiting test results to verify if she has COVID-19.

On Monday morning, Jennifer Wilson said she drove to Kouts to get tested for novel coronavirus after testing negative for the flu, RSV and strep throat. She said she began self-quarantine Thursday.

"You go, you don't even get out of your car. They come to the parking lot. Everybody has a time slot," Wilson said during a phone call on Monday.

Wilson said employees at the private practice took a photo of her insurance card while she held it up so they didn't have to touch it. She said she signed a questionnaire she filled out with a gloved hand so she didn't come in direct contact with the office's pen.

Then she was tested.

"They use the big, long cotton swab type things, and they go in through your nose, and it is violent," Wilson said, adding the swabs go up "as far as they can."

The 10-minute process, from the time she pulled into the parking lot to when she left, is similar to getting tested for the flu. It's a bit longer, and they test both nostrils, Wilson said.