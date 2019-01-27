Bitterly cold temperatures in the middle of the week are predicted to dip well below zero, and subsequent wind chills could make it even chillier.
Cold air descending from the Arctic and Canada will set a chain of events in motion starting Sunday night. Two to four inches of snow could start falling in the evening and continue into Monday morning, meteorologist Gino Izzi of the National Weather Service in Romeoville, Illinois said.
A slim chance of lake-effect snow could impact the far northeast parts of the Region late Monday, but will most likely accumulate in southwest Michigan, Izzi said.
Temperatures will be above-freezing for 5-7 hours Monday, and then "the bottom falls out until we reach rock bottom," Izzi said.
Tuesday will start out with single-digit temperatures followed by a 'dangerous' 24-36 hour period from Tuesday night to Wednesday night of double-digit temperatures below zero, and wind chills that could make the air feel from 40 to 50 degrees below zero, Izzi said.
"We have cold spells like this happen rather infrequently," Izzi said. "The last really cold spell was back in the winter of 2014."
Those that have to go outside during the cold snap are advised to dress in layers, use waterproof clothes and shoes and have a face mask.
"Basically you want no exposed skin," Izzi said.
A moderating trend could pick up starting Thursday as single-digit temperatures above zero are expected to return. Conditions are expected to continue warming up by the tail end of the week, and more moderate temperatures in the 30s could return by next week.
A dusting of snow also descended Saturday night on the Region. Various areas reported 1-3 inches of snowfall. In Lake County, Crown Point reported 1.5 inches, Dyer reported 3 inches and Gary reported 2.5 inches. In Porter County, Valparaiso reported 2.5 inches. Further south, Lake Village reported 2 inches and Rensselaer reported 1 inch.