EAST CHICAGO — A day at the beach may come at a cost depending on how the City Council votes on an ordinance that would add fees for parking at Jeorse Park Beach.
The council at its most recent meeting adopted the ordinance on second reading by a 5-4 vote. It will likely be considered for final approval at the council's next meeting on Sept. 9.
Natalie Adams, the city's marina director, said the idea is to generate revenue and to help better manage an influx of patrons coming to the beach.
The city's lakefront has undergone a large transformation over the last couple years and now features a splash pad, an ADA-accessible playground, a permanent stage, beach art, paddle boards and kayaks, among other amenities.
The ordinance was sponsored by Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, who said the amount of garbage that accumulates at the beach is "unbelievable," and beach visitors in Michigan City and Whiting have to pay to park there.
"It's a shame that when you don't charge people, they don't care," Orange said. "I've seen people just literally take garbage and throw it out of their car."
She said the majority of the beach users are coming from outside the city.
The ordinance calls for East Chicago residents to pay a $5 daily fee for vehicles, while non-residents would pay $20 daily.
All visitors would pay $4 per hour if meters are installed, which Adams said could potentially be in place for next beach season.
Councilwoman Myrna Maldonado, D-1st, was concerned about the cost.
"I thought the idea was to encourage people to come to East Chicago to visit," Maldonado said.
Adams said the city does want to welcome visitors, but vandalism has occurred, along with an increase in traffic and people.
The proposed ordinance allows for annual parking permits to be purchased.
East Chicago residents could purchase an annual pass for only $5. Indiana residents outside of the 46312 ZIP code area would pay $50, while out-of-state residents would be charged $100 for the pass.
Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, said he is against any fees for city residents.
"We already have fees for kids using our pools, which I think is ridiculous," Garcia said.
Adams said the splash pad at the beach is free to use and provides a steady source of fresh water, as opposed to other places that might use recycled water. She said one month the water bill for the splash pad was over $4,000.
"So this $5 annual fee that we want to charge East Chicago residents is miniscule compared to the amount of money that we have to put into the beach on a daily basis," Adams said.
Council members Lenny Franciski, D-2nd; Brenda Walker, D-3rd; Christine Vasquez, D-4th; and Kenneth Monroe, D-at-large, joined Orange in voting to approve the ordinance on second reading, while Rich Medina, D-at-large, and Emiliano Perez, D-at-large, voted no along with Garcia and Maldonado.