ST. JOHN — BLB St. John, LLC, filed a petition on Friday to hold St. John to the settlement agreement the parties reached in May 2019.
In the petition, attorney Donald Snemis with Ice Miller, LLP, writes, "the newly elected Town Council held a hasty meeting and adopted a resolution calling for the rezoning of the newly annexed property back to R-1, which was a direct violation of the settlement agreement."
During its first meeting of the year, the Town Council agreed unanimously to rezone two parcels of land in the town under Resolution 2020-01-01, which received overwhelming support from the crowd.
The parcels include 111 acres that was annexed by the town in the East Gates development and 40 acres on the west side of town near Heartland Park.
The settlement agreement between the town and BLB, which was signed on June 19, 2019, came after an 18-month dispute over a breach of contract related to the recapture of the cost to build a sewer.
Rather than calling for a monetary settlement, parties agreed to "a creative solution," which required the town to annex and consider rezoning parcels of land so BLB and its affiliates, like LBL Development, LLC, could construct The Gates East. The solution, the petition states, helped St. John avoid a $3.3 million judgment.
The agreement has two key conditions, the petition states. First, the town will support the rezoning of 108 acres of land, also known as The Gates East subdivision, from R-1 to R-2 planned united development (PUD). The second condition states the town also will consider rezoning 14 parcels (111 acres) from R-1 to R-2 PUD. All parcels would have an average lot size of 11,200 square feet, according to the settlement.
Now, BLB is seeking an injunction, prohibiting the town from violating the settlement agreement, void Resolution 2020-01-01 and impose sanctions on the town for "bad faith conduct," which includes paying for attorney fees and costs associated with filing the petition.
"At the end of the day, with the settlement agreement, the terms are pretty clear," said Tim Kuiper, attorney for LBL Developer John Lotton. "It's a waste of taxpayer's money to fund a targeted effort against this developer."
Kuiper said he's disappointed, given all of the time and energy that has been put toward the development over the last year. Kuiper added the resolution was "out of the blue."
Months in the making
The outgoing Town Council accepted the settlement and approved the annexation months ago. However, the annexation took effect on Wednesday because federal law does not allow annexations to take effect in the year before the decennial census.
Following the settlement, Kuiper told the Plan Commission in July Lotton might seek to rezone 108 acres on the east side of Cline Avenue between 109th Avenue and U.S. 231 — also known as The Gates East.
The Plan Commission voted 4-2 to send an unfavorable recommendation for the rezoning in September.
Although it received an unfavorable recommendation and 20 residents raised concerns, the outgoing council OK'd the rezoning 3-2, with Mark Barenie and Gerald Swets voting no.
The rezoning changed the PUD from R-1 to R-2 — increasing the density from 2.3 units per acre to 3.2 homes per acre.
Now, the new council has moved to revert back to the original zoning, ultimately decreasing the density from 3.2 homes per acre to 2.3.
According to Section 24-42 of St. John Town Code, all land annexed to the town will be considered R-1, unless the council agrees unanimously to rezone the parcel. Council Vice President Paul Panczuk said since the council did not unanimously agree to rezone the land at the time of annexation, it reverts back to the R-1 designation.
"We had no unanimous vote. We feel it should be R-1," Panczuk said. "We could initiate a rezoning regardless. ... We feel that's the proper direction."
Panczuk said the developer can currently build single-family homes and the rezoning won't change that. However, the R-1 designation means the developer won't be able to build as many single-family homes.
Kuiper said while the town code does include that stipulation, the resolution is still in violation of the settlement.
The Plan Commission and Town Council will meet next week. Kuiper told The Times he will be at those meetings.