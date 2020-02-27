Double Track draws crowd to discuss plan's impact

“I think that, for Michigan City’s sake, and downtown’s sake, these things should be left open,” he said.

Noland said the platform will be situated at the station to take people to and from the trains and to parking. Other geographical factors bind its location.

“It’s really not practical to shift it at all,” he said.

Przybylinski also expressed concern about the expense of new parking if deemed necessary in the future, and for any ongoing costs the city might be responsible for as a result of the project.

“We need to get into an operating preliminary discussion asap,” he said.

Przybylinski also expressed safety concerns, including train speed and the separation of people from the tracks through the city.

Noland noted the project would remove tracks from the middle of the street, and would include barriers and fences in station and residential areas.

“I think it’s a significant enhancement to get them out of the roadway,” Noland said. “This is a safety enhancement that we’re doing.”