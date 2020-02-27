Double Track draws crowd to discuss plan's impact

MICHIGAN CITY — The South Shore Line’s $420 million Double Track Northwest Indiana project brought about 70 residents and public officials to a meeting Wednesday to discuss the impact of the railroad’s modernization plan on the city.
The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District intends to build a new second track in single-track areas between Gary and Michigan City, and do platform upgrades at five stations, with additional parking. The project corridor in Michigan City includes construction of a new right-of-way to replace the street-running segment, and elimination of 21 at-grade rail crossings. Traffic on 11th Street between Chicago Avenue and East Michigan Boulevard will become one-way eastbound.
“The project is definitely moving along,” said City Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, council president, who invited NICTD officials to the meeting.
Noland said the upgraded rail service is projected to bring $669 million in private sector investment to the city.
NICTD hopes to begin service on the double-tracked line in June 2023.
The project will include a contribution of about $12 million from Michigan City, financed by its south tax increment financing district. LaPorte County will put in about half that amount as well.
City Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, expressed concern about traffic flow, particularly near the new station, while trains are stopped to load and unload passengers.
“I think that, for Michigan City’s sake, and downtown’s sake, these things should be left open,” he said.
Noland said the platform will be situated at the station to take people to and from the trains and to parking. Other geographical factors bind its location.
“It’s really not practical to shift it at all,” he said.
Przybylinski also expressed concern about the expense of new parking if deemed necessary in the future, and for any ongoing costs the city might be responsible for as a result of the project.
Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, also expressed concern about the city’s part in operating the station parking garage.
“We need to get into an operating preliminary discussion asap,” he said.
Przybylinski also expressed safety concerns, including train speed and the separation of people from the tracks through the city.
Noland noted the project would remove tracks from the middle of the street, and would include barriers and fences in station and residential areas.
“I think it’s a significant enhancement to get them out of the roadway,” Noland said. “This is a safety enhancement that we’re doing.”
During a presentation on the project, Noland also said the project will likely make the city eligible to become a quiet zone.
With the crossing closings and addition of gates and bells at remaining ones, “Michigan City will be eligible to apply to the federal government for a quiet zone,” Noland said. If the Federal Railroad Administration approves an application, and the city fulfills its requirements, “we would not be blowing our horn at every crossing as we go through town.”
Mayor Duane Parry asked NICTD to reconsider the closure of the Carroll Avenue crossing for safety reasons.
“I’m really concerned about that crossing,” Parry said.
Noland said the closing is needed for NICTD potentially to expand rail car storage there. That, he said, was part of an agreement NICTD made to stay in Michigan City for 20 years.
Several people hoped for a longer commitment than 20 years, considering the importance of NICTD’s maintenance facility and offices.
“There’s no intent to say we’re staying 20 years and then we’re done,” Noland said. “We’re making a long-term commitment to Michigan City.”
Next week, NICTD will host informational open houses for property owners whose properties may be required for the project. A Michigan City open house will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the EOC room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. A Gary open house will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St.
NICTD’s real estate consultant managing the acquisition process, the firm of Beam, Longest & Neff, will be present to speak one-on-one with property owners about the acquisition process.
The railroad will hold another forum in Michigan City on June 10, when it expects engineering and design to be 60% complete.
