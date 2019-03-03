MUNSTER - The driver of an SUV was killed on impact after rear-ending a truck trailer in the Main Street construction zone west of Main and Fox Run, Munster Police Chief Steve Scheckel said.
The white Lexus was traveling west at a high rate of speed when it passed the barricades near the intersection early Sunday morning. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, Scheckel said.
Signs posted on the barricades indicated the road is closed to thru traffic.
Munster police and fire units, the Lake County coroner's office and Lake County accident reconstruction were called out to the scene at 5:25 a.m.
The accident is under investigation, Scheckel said.
