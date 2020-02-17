You are the owner of this article.
East Chicago Council addresses aging water lines
EAST CHICAGO

Jonathan Miano, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — Aging water distribution lines are becoming an expensive problem for the city and were a main topic at the most recent City Council meeting.

Winna Guzman, water department director, and Dr. Abderrahman Zehraoui, director of utilities, addressed the council regarding a water main break that occurred on Feb. 3 at Michigan Avenue and Guthrie Street and resulted in emergency road closures within the area.

Guzman said the repair costs related to that incident, including the emergency line repair, roadwork and sanitary line repairs, are an estimated $400,000.

Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at-large, asked if more than one contractor was called to get a quote on the project.

Zehraoui said in such an emergency there is no time to shop around.

"Any contractor that can come right now, we take it," Zehraoui said.

Councilwoman Stacy Winfield, D-4th, suggested that a letter go out to nearby residents in future similar situations, since not all people may receive texts nor use social media.

Perez asked if the Reverse 911 alert system could have been used to let residents know about the Michigan Avenue and Guthrie Street break, but Guzman said it was not, since a boil order warning was not necessary.

Guzman said the city also has another major leak repair ongoing for which an invoice was recently received in the amount of approximately $255,000.

"And that's just the first phase of the job at 4506 Cline Ave.," Guzman said. "There were two 24-inch insert valves installed to stop the leak."

She said the second phase will involve the repair of the 24-inch line.

Guzman said there are many more leaks in addition to these two major ones and the amount in the city's 2020 budget allotted for water distribution maintenance has been largely depleted.

"This leaves the water department to seek additional funding from other sources to cover these expenses, and any unanticipated future emergency water line breaks for the remainder of the year," Guzman said.

She said it is only the second month of 2020 and the department has already spent roughly $1 million.

Guzman said she will have to petition the administration for more funding so the water department can continue with operations and maintenance of the lines.

