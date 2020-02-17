East Chicago Council addresses aging water lines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Guzman said the city also has another major leak repair ongoing for which an invoice was recently received in the amount of approximately $255,000.

"And that's just the first phase of the job at 4506 Cline Ave.," Guzman said. "There were two 24-inch insert valves installed to stop the leak."

She said the second phase will involve the repair of the 24-inch line.

Guzman said there are many more leaks in addition to these two major ones and the amount in the city's 2020 budget allotted for water distribution maintenance has been largely depleted.

"This leaves the water department to seek additional funding from other sources to cover these expenses, and any unanticipated future emergency water line breaks for the remainder of the year," Guzman said.

She said it is only the second month of 2020 and the department has already spent roughly $1 million.

Guzman said she will have to petition the administration for more funding so the water department can continue with operations and maintenance of the lines.

