EAST CHICAGO — Registration is underway for the East Chicago Public Library’s Summer Reading Club.
The six-week program is designed to stretch the imaginations and sharpen the reading skills of youngsters in preschool through high school as well as adults of all ages.
"It's Showtime at the Library” is the theme of the 2019 Summer Reading Club, and participants are encouraged to choose library materials that expand their curiosity and their creativity.
Those who complete their reading goal, which varies among age groups, will receive a certificate of achievement during closing ceremonies. In addition, the top three readers in each age group at each location will be recognized.
The free program, which runs June 10 through July 24, features a variety of activities, including crafts, movies, games and storytelling. Participants also have the opportunity to earn exciting prizes, based on the number of books they read.
Readers can participate in the Summer Reading Club at any one of six locations: Main Library, 2401 E. Columbus Drive; Pastrick Branch Library, 1008 W. Chicago Ave.; King Center, 4902 Melville Ave.; Bessie Owens Center, 4001 Alexander Ave.; Marktown Community Center, 3509 Spruce St.; and Roxana Community Center, 900 Shell Street.
The opening program for adults is at 6 p.m. June 13 at the Main Library and the opening program for youth is at noon June 17 at the Main Library.
The youth summer reading programs kicks off with a library carnival. There will be animals, crafts, games, refreshments, and more. This event is free and open to all ages ranging from preschool to high school as well as adults.
The Summer Reading Program is in partnership with the Foundations of East Chicago.