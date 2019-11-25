Pumper truck donated to Career Center Fire Science program
MICHIGAN CITY —Students from the A. K. Smith Career Center’s Fire Science Program are celebrating the donation of a fire truck and other equipment to their program.
The vehicle, a pumper truck, was donated by the city of Michigan City. According to Michigan City Fire Chief Randy Novak, the truck was brought into service on Sept. 11, 2001. Today, it can no longer pass the certifications required for it to remain in active use, although the vehicle can still be driven and has an operational pump.
A.K. Smith Automotive students have already repaired a broken door and stand ready to maintain and repair it as needed in the future.
Tom Thode, who teaches the Fire Science class at A. K. Smith, was pleased with the donation.
“We have had field trips and visits from area fire departments so that students can learn about the trucks,” says Thode. “But this gives us an opportunity to do hands-on training year-round, every day.”
Thode, who also serves as the Fire Chief of the Kankakee Township Volunteer Fire Department, said that altogether, 12 city and volunteer departments have donated equipment now used by the Fire Science class. Items donated include equipment for the engine, such as hoses, nozzles, hand tools, axes, turnout gear, SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus), helmets, gloves, thermal imaging camera, Ventilation Fans and a multitude of small firefighting tools.
Fire Departments that have made donations include Michigan City, LaPorte, Kankakee Township, Coolspring Township, Long Beach, Kingsbury, Springfield Township, Lincoln Township, Pleasant Township, Center Township, New Carlisle, and Scipio township.
“We are very grateful for the donation of this truck and the other equipment, which is an investment in our community’s future,” said Audra Peterson, Director of LaPorte County Career and Technical Education Program.
Peterson noted the Fire Science program at the Career Center was established five years ago in response to the growing need for firefighters in LaPorte County. Twenty-six students from Michigan City City High School and other schools across the county are now enrolled in the class, which provides students with both needed certifications and hands-on experience.
Currently, over 500 men and women currently serve as firefighters in LaPorte County, both paid and volunteer.
“We’ve seen a downturn in candidates who are interested in careers in firefighting and public safety in general,” said LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder, who was on to celebrate the donations. “This program is helping us introduce more students to the profession, building skills that could one day blossom into a career.”
The A.K. Smith Center’s new “old” fire truck is scheduled to make its first public appearance at the Michigan City Snowflake Parade on Dec. 7.
Memorial Elementary students partner in veterans project
VALPARAISO — Last spring, Memorial Elementary students participated in a service learning project benefiting service men and women.
The Memorial Elementary Student Council partnered with the organization Operation: Quiet Comfort. The organization collects donations of toiletries, handmade cards of encouragement, and other small items for service men and women in remote locations or those who are injured.
First grade teacher Beth Keller learned about operation quiet comfort in 2017 when she attended a Veterans Day dinner with her father, a Navy veteran. She was seated next to Operation: Quiet Comfort board member Jan Houin.
“Beth's class has been a great blessing to Operation: Quiet Comfort. I have conversations with many people about Operation: Quiet Comfort but Beth took action to be a part of the mission,” Houin said.
Angie Mumaw, Student Council sponsor and kindergarten teacher, brought the organization to Student Council as a prospective service project. Memorial students created nearly 1,500 cards of support and encouragement in the spring in addition to collecting other needed items that have been packed in backpacks to be sent with other donations to service men and women.
To learn more about Operation: Quiet Comfort, visit the website www.operationquietcomfort.org.
Whiting High named School of the Year
WHITING — Whiting High School has been named School of the Year by the Advanced Placement Teacher Investment Program (AP-TIP IN) at the University of Notre Dame.
Three AP-TIP IN educators and two AP-TIP IN schools with teacher and school of the year awards for the 2018-19 school year.
• Debra Kincaid, an AP English Language teacher at Clinton Central Jr./Sr. High School in Michigantown, Indiana, was named English Teacher of the Year.
• Amanda Leahy, an AP Statistics teacher at Avon High School in Avon, Indiana, was named Math Teacher of the Year.
• Jacob Bowman, an AP Physics 1 and AP Physics 2 teacher at Western High School in Russiaville, Indiana, was named Science Teacher of the Year.
• Whiteland Community High School in Whiteland, Indiana, was named Affiliate School of the Year.
• Whiting High School in Whiting, Indiana, was named School of the Year.
Part of the Center for STEM Education within the Institute for Educational Initiatives at Notre Dame, AP-TIP IN is designed to increase the number of high school students taking and earning qualifying scores (3, 4 or 5) in AP math, science and English courses.
AP classes allow students to tackle college-level work while still in high school and earn college credit and placement.
More than 23,000 students have participated in AP-TIP IN since its inception, accounting for more than 13,500 qualifying scores in math, English and science and more than $11.2 million in college credit savings for Indiana families.
For more information, visit stemeducation.nd.edu/broader-impacts/ap-tip-in.
Bishop Noll Institute hosts Kids Day Out
HAMMOND — The Bishop Noll Cheer Team will host Kids Day Out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Bishop Noll,1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond.
Parents can drop off children and get their Christmas shopping and wrapping done or just relax. Kids must be potty trained. The cost is $20 per child and includes pizza, snacks, crafts, face painting, a movie gym time and more. Register by contacting Coach Sandoval at (219) 932-9058, ext. 1005, or jsandoval@bishopnoll.org.