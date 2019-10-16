HAMMOND — “Let us build a house where love endures,” the combined choirs of St. Casimir School sang Tuesday in a hymn heralding a multimillion-dollar investment in private, faith-based education in Northwest Indiana.
Through a collaboration of White Lodging founder and Chairman Bruce White and his wife, Beth, and the Big Shoulders Fund, a gift totaling $16 million over the next decade will provide funding and programming for 10 schools of the Diocese of Gary.
This funding, to impact 3,300 students, is being hailed as an investment in the future of local young people.
“It takes an entire school community … to educate, advocate and support our students,” said Matt Chico, principal of St. Casimir. A school with a large Hispanic population, St. Casimir has many students receiving Indiana Choice scholarships, or vouchers.
Jackie Ruiz, principal at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, where 158 of 191 students receive vouchers, said the investment in schools will “do more for the children, enhance the experience and technology, and provide different types of classes, like theater.”
Inspired by the late Cardinal Joseph Bernardin, archbishop of Chicago, the Big Shoulders Fund was founded in 1986 and has served nearly 20,000 children in more than 75 Chicago Catholic schools.
The organization places an emphasis on developing well-rounded, civically engaged individuals.
This collaborative effort began two years ago, when the Whites began discussing with Big Shoulders officials the possibility of working in Northwest Indiana to support what Josh Hale, Big Shoulders president and CEO, called “quality, values-based education in a safe, secure environment.”
The Rev. Michael Yadron, Gary diocesan administrator, said that as a priest of 36 years, clergy lament the closing of Catholic schools.
“It warms the heart to see people interested in helping the children in our schools,” Yadron said. “We will do everything on our part to make sure you don’t request a refund.”
Lorenza Pastrick, principal at Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond, said many students enter school with limited resources and “bleak futures.”
She noted, “In Northwest Indiana, it is imperative we find resources that better level the playing field for our students.”
Ten schools serving 3,300 students will be directly affected through financial aid opportunities, including access to STEM scholarships and summer programs. Services also include increased access to technology, curriculum support, data coaching, and professional staff development.
The impacted north Lake County schools are St. Stanislaus, East Chicago; St. Mary, Griffith; Bishop Noll Institute, St. Casimir and St. John Bosco, Hammond; Our Lady of Grace, Highland; Andrean High School and Aquinas School at St. Andrew’s, Merrillville; St. Thomas More, Munster; and St. John the Baptist, Whiting.
The remaining 10 Gary Diocese schools will also receive assistance, for now specifically in staff development. They are St. Patrick, Chesterton; St. Mary Catholic Community, Crown Point; Nativity of Our Savior, Portage; St. John the Evangelist, St. John; St. Michael the Archangel, Schererville; St. Paul Catholic, Valparaiso; and Notre Dame, Queen of All Saints, St. Stanislaus Kostka and Marquette Catholic High School, Michigan City.
Abigail DeJesus, a second-grade teacher at St. Casimir, hopes this investment means “new science and social studies books for us, along with math books that are in line with state testing standards.”
Rebecca Lyndsay-Ryan, Big Shoulders senior director of academics, said the process already has begun with the hiring of staff to work with schools and an educational research firm to review local schools and communities.
Focus groups were formed, Lyndsay-Ryan said, to study this region and its educational needs. Among those needs, she said, are transportation, technology and access to affordable Catholic education.
The 10 north Lake County schools were chosen for their proximity to Chicago, Lyndsay-Ryan explained. Big Shoulders can, in the future, expand eastward in diocesan schools, she said, “depending on where people are in their education plans.”