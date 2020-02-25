Elections officials disqualify Lake Coroner candidate

CROWN POINT — Terry McNary’s run for Lake County coroner died Tuesday for lack of her initials on a candidate declaration form.
The Lake County elections board voted to remove the Hobart woman’s name from the May 5 Democratic Party’s primary ballot at the request of Hammond attorney Eduardo Fontanez Jr.
Fontanez successfully argued Tuesday that McNary failed to initial her signature on all parts of a form she had to fill out earlier this year to declare herself a candidate for a local government public office.
McNary acknowledged to elections board members she did fail to put her initials everywhere needed on the form.
“It was an oversight on my part,” she said, adding that the election board staff, who assist candidates with their paperwork, didn’t notice the omission either.
She could appeal her removal to a state court before the election.
If she doesn’t, that would leave voters with the choice of four other Democrats seeking to be the next Lake County coroner: David Pastrick, Clayton Frey, Perry Jackson Jr. and Samuel Smith Jr.
The elections board declined Tuesday to remove four other Democrats from the ballot, deciding their candidate paperwork errors were harmless.
The board denied challenges to Liliana Cruz, Jesus Luis Ortiz and Lourdes Munoz-Hicks, who will remain candidates for the 3rd District Lake County Commissioner.
They also left John W. Johnson, a candidate for county recorder, on the ballot.
The board did disqualify three others seeking roles in both the Republican Party and Democratic Party, which are holding state conventions later this year to choose their candidates for the fall general election.