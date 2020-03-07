Endorsements made in contested congressional race

In addition to the United Steelworkers District 7 endorsement of North Township Assessor Frank Mrvan Jr. for Congress, the following endorsements are among those that have been made in the race for the Democratic nomination (as reported by each campaign):

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. has been endorsed by the Northwest Indiana Building and Construction Trades; Hammond Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51; Hammond Firefighters Local 556; Portage Firefighters Local 3151; Hobart Firefighters Local 1641; Painters and Allied Trades District 91; Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers Local 26; Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.; Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter; Lake County Treasurer Peggy Katona; Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr.; Lake County Auditor John Petalas; Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay; Lake County Councilman David Hamm; Crown Point Mayor David Uran; Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor; Hammond Councilmen Bill Emerson Sr., Scott Rakos, Barry Tyler Jr., Janet Venecz and Dave Woerpel; Hobart Councilman David Vinzant; Gary Councilman Michael Brown; Lake Station Councilman Rick Long; and East Chicago Clerk Adrian Santos.

State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, has been endorsed by the Latino Victory Fund, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ BOLD PAC and the SMART-TD rail workers union.