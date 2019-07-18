CROWN POINT — From homemade pizzas and vegan wraps to hoppy cold-brews and decadent desserts, the upcoming Taste of Crown Point is sure to offer something for every food lover.
The event, hosted by the city, will be from 4-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bulldog Park.
The two-day festival will showcase more than 20 Crown Point restaurants, offering a taste of their customers’ favorites. Local eateries include — but are not limited to — Three Monkey's Pub and Grill, Off Square Brewing, Pierogi Square and Tavern on Main.
“We are looking to (show) appreciation to our businesses who have been partners to the city. We have had a lot of events that the city puts on and business owners have donated their time or product to the city for the benefit of our residents,” Crown Point Mayor David Uran said in a previous Times report.
“This is going to be really about showcasing and featuring our restaurants who have done a great job of promoting community.”
City officials announced plans to host the event in early June, shortly after the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce announced it would not be hosting its annual Food and Arts Festival, formerly known as the Taste of Crown Point.
Councilman Bob Clemons called the decision “a great idea” and one that “will make (his) district very happy."
What to do
While festival-goers are chowing down on local eats, live musical performances will be showcased at Bulldog Park’s amphitheater Friday and Saturday.
A 1980s tribute band, The Breakfast Club, will take the stage for a free show from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
The Positive Vibe Technicians will follow Saturday with a free show from 4:30-6 p.m.
Country singer-songwriter David Nail will wrap up the festival Saturday night with his highly anticipated performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Grammy-nominated performer is best known for his hits “Whatever She’s Got” and “Let it Rain.”
Nail was originally scheduled as the act for the Crown Theatre’s grand opening event Saturday, but after CEO Brad Strom announced its cancellation due to needed construction and repairs to the 102-year-old theater, officials worked with the city to move the big performance to Bulldog Park.
A new date for Crown Theatre’s future grand opening has not been schedule yet, but officials are anticipating an event in August.
"We are pleased to present this show at the picturesque new park right in the heart of Crown Point," Strom said in a news release. “Thank you to Mayor Uran and his staff for assisting us with this change of venue.”
Tickets can still be purchased for Nail’s show through the Crown Theatre online. General admission seats are $30 and VIP Tickets with seats closest to the stage are $50. Tickets sales end Saturday.
Reserved seating is available for purchase and advance ticket holders will have early entry to the amphitheater seating area at 6:30 p.m.
City officials warn that there will be very limited space open in the lawn area for this performance.
A beer garden, splash pads and free bounce houses will also be available both days of the festival.
Where to park
Free parking will be available in and around Bulldog Park. Parking options include municipal lots and spaces at Colonel John Wheeler Middle School.
Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said a portion of West Street will be closed in front of Bulldog Park, but access to the Chase Bank drives will still be available.
No other road closures are expected for the event.
For more information about the festival or to view the full list of restaurants in attendance, visit www.facebook.com/CPSpecialEvents.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.