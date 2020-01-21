Ex-CP clerk withdraws complaint against election board director

CROWN POINT — Former Crown Point Clerk-Treasurer Kristie Dressel has withdrawn a complaint filed against Michelle Fajman, director of the Lake County Board of Elections and Registration.
Dressel, who ran an unsuccessful 2020 campaign for mayor, told The Times on Tuesday she chose to "show mercy," by withdrawing the complaint.
The original complaint, filed on Nov. 19, alleged Fajman sought to defame and assassinate Dressel's character by publishing a copy of her report of receipts and expenditures form, also known as the CFA-4, on Facebook.
Dressel said Fajman defamed her when she posted a photo of the original CFA-4 form on her personal Facebook page with errors marked in red. Dressel filed an amended CFA-4 four days after she filed the original report, records show.
The complaint was dismissed Tuesday during the Lake County Board of Elections and Registration board meeting.
Fajman declined to comment, adding she wants to see the matter fizzle out.
Fajman previously told The Times she apologized to Dressel for posting the form, saying it was out of character, as it doesn't align with what she typically posts on Facebook.
"Everything I posted, I was posting as a private citizen. I posted on my own personal page on my own social media page. I posted after hours. I felt like I was protected under the First Amendment rights under the Constitution," Fajman previously told The Times.
Dressel acknowledged Fajman's apology Tuesday.