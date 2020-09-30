Family of man killed in Whiting hit-and-run crash pleads for answers

WHITING — The family of a Whiting man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is pleading for more information on his death.

Richard Garza, 58, was crossing Indianapolis Boulevard and 120th Street when a dark sedan crashed into him, police say.

He was pronounced dead early Sept. 13.

Weeks later, police still are searching for the vehicle. As of Wednesday, investigators were able to track it to Hammond's Woodmar neighborhood within 10 minutes following the crash, Whiting Police Chief Donald Greer said.

Richard's sister, Delilah Garza, remembers her brother as a kind, gentle person who was always bound to help others at a moment's notice.

"My brother was always here for me," she said. "Everybody adored him. He never had anybody not like him, and if he did, we never knew it."

Delilah said Richard restlessly spent his final days searching for his daughter, who was reported missing after being last seen in January. She returned home after Richard's death, leaving his wish to see her again unrealized.

Richard's death shook his entire family, Delilah said.