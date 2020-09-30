Family of man killed in Whiting hit-and-run crash pleads for answers

WHITING — The family of a Whiting man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is pleading for more information on his death.
Richard Garza, 58, was crossing Indianapolis Boulevard and 120th Street when a dark sedan crashed into him, police say.
He was pronounced dead early Sept. 13.
Weeks later, police still are searching for the vehicle. As of Wednesday, investigators were able to track it to Hammond's Woodmar neighborhood within 10 minutes following the crash, Whiting Police Chief Donald Greer said.
Richard's sister, Delilah Garza, remembers her brother as a kind, gentle person who was always bound to help others at a moment's notice.
"My brother was always here for me," she said. "Everybody adored him. He never had anybody not like him, and if he did, we never knew it."
Delilah said Richard restlessly spent his final days searching for his daughter, who was reported missing after being last seen in January. She returned home after Richard's death, leaving his wish to see her again unrealized.
Richard's death shook his entire family, Delilah said.
"For somebody to do this, to take him out like this ... it's still surreal to us," she said.
Delilah said the days immediately following her brother's death were taxing, but she has been able to cope, thanks to the support of family members.
Still, she says she is in need of answers.
"We need to get justice for (Richard). He didn't need to go out this way," she said.
She asked anyone with information on Richard's death to contact Chief Greer at 219-659-2186.
Alexis Cruz
Alfred J Benavidez
Allen Robert Kewitz Jr.
Alyssa Marie Felix
Amauri Cowan
Ameer K. Pickens
Amir Muhammad
Andrew Carter
Anthony Charles Hill
Aubrey Wilson
Beethoven Askew
Brian Beier
Brian Joseph Neumann
Briana Picazzo
Calvin Howard
Carlos Fernandez Maysonet
Cecilia Marines
Chad Simmons
Charles Braswell
Charles Davis
Christopher Dukes
Christopher Hernandez
Daniel Villagrana
Danny Kawzinski
Darcell Perkins
David Leslie Manaea
David Manaea
David Westbrooks
Daylon Young
Deandre Teamer
Dianthony Whitney
Donovan Redding
Eric Cannon
Eric Douglas
Estela Ramirez
Gabrielle Shaw
Halie Littrell
Heidi Gault
Jalen Herman Jordan
James Schneider
Jason Veenstra
Jennifer Easthope
Julia O'Rourke
Justin Elston
Keith Durbin
Kelley Tatum
Kendrick Deshaun Payne
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kenneth Mitchell Jen
Kevin Black
Kodie Coleman
Lance Jackson
Laquida Harper
Larry Blasio
Lashun Griffin
Lavon Blaylock
Marc Simmons
Marcus Holloway
Marcus West
Matthew Baltazar
MIchael Pollard
Michael Voigt
Michele Gray
Monya Richardson
Nicholas Fulton
Nicholas Vanassen
Nikia Scott
Peter Dudek
Rachel Lynn Uylaki
Richard Tate
Robert Ryan
Roberto Castro Lopez
Ruben Garcia
Ruben Garcia
Rustam Mendybaeu
Sidney Scott
Timothy Fritz
Timothy Purser
Verlinda Dixon
William Washington
Willie Charles Maxwell Jr.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!