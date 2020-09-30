 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family of man killed in Whiting hit-and-run crash pleads for answers
breaking urgent

Family of man killed in Whiting hit-and-run crash pleads for answers

{{featured_button_text}}
Family of man killed in Whiting hit-and-run crash pleads for answers

Richard Garza

 Provided

WHITING — The family of a Whiting man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is pleading for more information on his death.

Richard Garza, 58, was crossing Indianapolis Boulevard and 120th Street when a dark sedan crashed into him, police say.

He was pronounced dead early Sept. 13.

Weeks later, police still are searching for the vehicle. As of Wednesday, investigators were able to track it to Hammond's Woodmar neighborhood within 10 minutes following the crash, Whiting Police Chief Donald Greer said.

Richard's sister, Delilah Garza, remembers her brother as a kind, gentle person who was always bound to help others at a moment's notice.

"My brother was always here for me," she said. "Everybody adored him. He never had anybody not like him, and if he did, we never knew it."

Delilah said Richard restlessly spent his final days searching for his daughter, who was reported missing after being last seen in January. She returned home after Richard's death, leaving his wish to see her again unrealized.

Richard's death shook his entire family, Delilah said.

"For somebody to do this, to take him out like this ... it's still surreal to us," she said.

Delilah said the days immediately following her brother's death were taxing, but she has been able to cope, thanks to the support of family members.

Still, she says she is in need of answers.

"We need to get justice for (Richard). He didn't need to go out this way," she said.

She asked anyone with information on Richard's death to contact Chief Greer at 219-659-2186.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Police search for K-9 Dax

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts