 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire engulfs Hammond home, damages neighboring house
breaking urgent

Fire engulfs Hammond home, damages neighboring house

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Flames engulfed a home late Tuesday, gutting it and damaging a neighboring house.

Hammond firefighters responded about 11 p.m. to the home in the 6600 block of Monroe Avenue.

Witnesses reported a family of five and a dog lived in the home. They said all were able to escape safely. Hammond fire officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates as more information becomes available.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts