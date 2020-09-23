Fire engulfs Hammond home, damages neighboring house

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Flames engulfed a home late Tuesday, gutting it and damaging a neighboring house.

Hammond firefighters responded about 11 p.m. to the home in the 6600 block of Monroe Avenue.

Witnesses reported a family of five and a dog lived in the home. They said all were able to escape safely. Hammond fire officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates as more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.