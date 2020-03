Firefighters investigate smoking equipment at McDonald's

HAMMOND — Firefighters were called to a Hammond McDonald's after smoke was reported in the building.

Crews were called to the McDonald's at 3639 169th St. around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith.

No flames were visible, but there was some smoke coming from a part of the ceiling, he said. Firefighters temporarily halted business at the restaurant while investigating what they believe was an equipment malfunction.

There were no injuries or major damage. As of 3:55 p.m., most responding firefighters were returning to their stations, Smith said.

