Five parents run to bring change, transparency to Griffith school board

Conner is an active volunteer and vice president with the Beiriger Elementary PTC.

If elected, Conner said she wants to engage with teachers on an individual basis to better understand their needs. The school board hopeful said she’d also like to initiate a review of the administrative structure in the district and bridge gaps between school district and town communications.

“I want to be on the board because I’m committed to the community as a whole,” Conner said. “I’m hoping, whether it’s myself or another person, I’m hoping it’s somebody who’s 100% dedicated as a stakeholder, a homeowner and a parent in our community.”

Griffith police officer Jason Jaques said he’s seeking election to make the district the best it can be for his kids, a second and fourth grader in Griffith schools.

An active coach in Griffith sports programs, Jaques said he sees positives in bringing students together in the district’s recent consolidation, but that he would like to see stronger communication and planning in Griffith schools.

Jaques said, if elected to the board, he would prioritize accountability for district leadership, investigate teacher recruitment and retention, and explore more frequent community feedback through surveys.