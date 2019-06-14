ST. JOHN — Blair Mitchell regularly drives U.S. 231 between St. John and Crown Point to commute to work.
He doesn't believe the Indiana Department of Transportation is doing enough to address safety conditions along that stretch and he told an INDOT spokesman that at a forum Thursday night.
The forum was sponsored by State Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer. Chyung, whose district includes Dyer, Schererville, St. John and Griffith, invited INDOT officials to review upcoming road projects in his district and neighboring communities.
When a proposed roundabout in Crown Point at U.S. 231 and Cline Avenue was outlined for beginning in 2022, Blair Mitchell, a St. John resident, spoke out.
“You’re not moving fast enough,” Mitchell told the INDOT representative. “It needs to be next week. Do something temporary.”
That area along U.S. 231, Mitchell said, is “completely dangerous.”
Mitchell also questioned previous work on U.S. 231 that has since created drainage issues. He also cited proposed subdivisions that could bring 400 to 1,000 new homes to the area. That residential build-up, Mitchell noted, would add to road woes in that area.
Matt Deitchley, LaPorte District communications director for INDOT, said the state agency has no say in subdivision approvals.
As to the proposed state projects, Deitchley said, “2022 is a long way away. We’re working as fast as we can. There’s nothing we can do to make it faster.”
Time-consuming factors, Deitchley said, include utility relocation and property acquisition.
In selecting projects, Deitchley said decision-making can come down to trade-offs, such as reducing congestion or preventing serious accidents.
Chyung suggested that residents, while following INDOT progress, also work with local governments on proposed development projects.
Noting the state’s top priority on roads is preserving existing infrastructure, Deitchely said Indiana is investing $10 billion on Hoosier roadways between 2018 and 2023. Those projects, Deitchley said, include resurfacing 10,000 lane miles of pavement and repairing or replacing 1,300 bridges statewide.
Locally, Deitchley cited four bridge rehabilitation projects, two safety-mobility projects, and one roadway preservation project between now and 2023.
In addition to the roundabout work, here is a list of INDOT projects outlined by Deitchley:
• Starting in 2019, Interstate 65 in Lake County will be resurfaced between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231. This work will result in the closing of 109th Avenue ramp, northbound first, then the southbound lane.
• Starting next week, a bridge will be rehabbed along U.S. 41 in Schererville.
• Beginning in mid-July, U.S. 41 in Schererville will be resurfaced between Sauzer Place and the Canadian National railroad bridge.
• Slated for 2020-21, U.S. 41 in St. John will be widened from 96th Avenue and U.S. 231. A center turn lane will be added. The town of St. John is taking care of widening between 96th and 93rd avenues. INDOT has already approved the town’s permit for the work, which includes adding turn lanes.
• Starting in 2022, U.S. 41 in Cedar Lake, between U.S. 231 and 135th Place, will be widened, with a center turning lane added. Deitchley said this project completes the U.S. 41 corridor widening.
• A 2020 resurfacing project involves Indiana 55 between U.S. 30 and Ridge Road. Also, at Ind. 55 and 57th Avenue in Merrillville, a turn lane will be added. A roundabout will be coming to Ind. 55 and 73rd Avenue in Merrillville in 2022.
Elsewhere, Chyung reviewed the recently completed session of the Indiana Legislature. Key budget items, the state representative said, include support for the proposed South Shore double-track project between Gary and Michigan City; funding for public education; and the move of Majestic Star Casino I and II to the interstate in Gary and possibly to Terre Haute.