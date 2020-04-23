Food Bank of NWI receives $90K in donations through matching grant

MERRILLVILLE — In January, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana served around 6,500 people.
In the first two weeks of April, that number nearly doubled, said Executive Director Victor A. Garcia.
"We are seeing a lot more people who normally would have never thought to come to the food bank for support, but now find themselves in a need," Garcia said, adding those who need assistance should use the food bank as a resource.
To help the food bank keep up during the COVID-19 pandemic, two civic leaders, Tom Sourlis and Sue Eleuterio, offered to match all monetary donations to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana up to $125,000.
"We are gratified to help support the incredible work of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in meeting the needs of all residents in this time of crisis," Sourlis and Eleuterio said in a news release. "This pandemic has reminded all of us that we are connected in community."
So far, the food bank has received $90,000 in donations, and the matching grant will continue through the end of April.
"It's been heartwarming to see the outpouring of love and support the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has received over the last handful of weeks," Garcia said.
"This is challenging times, but we're getting through it and we're getting through it together."
Since the coronavirus pandemic swept the Region, the food bank has increased its number of mobile market distributions from two to six, Garcia said.
Right now, the food bank is facing two barriers when it comes to the increased distributions: disruptions to the food supply chain and a greater cost for transportation.
"With going from two distributions a week to six that means our vehicles are on the road a lot more. On average, it's going to be around $2.50 to $3 a mile for a refrigerated truck to be on the road," Garcia said. "Having more trucks on the road and more days that we're on the road means increased expenses just in getting the food out to people and limiting the amount of barriers to transportation, making sure people have access to this food safely."
The market distributions mimic a drive-thru in that people don't need to leave their cars to retrieve their food, Garcia said. Typically, a mobile market serves up to 300 households and a mini mobile market can serve 72 to 144 households.
Both market distributions offer proteins, grains, produce, canned goods and sometimes dairy.
"The big piece for us is we want to focus not just on getting people calories, but getting them nutrition," Garcia said.
Right now, the food bank is seeing a shortage of shelf-stable items, like canned goods, Garcia added.
Currently, the food bank is still accepting volunteers. For more information on how to volunteer, donations or food assistance, visit www.foodbanknwi.org.
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!