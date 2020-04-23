Food Bank of NWI receives $90K in donations through matching grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE — In January, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana served around 6,500 people.

In the first two weeks of April, that number nearly doubled, said Executive Director Victor A. Garcia.

"We are seeing a lot more people who normally would have never thought to come to the food bank for support, but now find themselves in a need," Garcia said, adding those who need assistance should use the food bank as a resource.

To help the food bank keep up during the COVID-19 pandemic, two civic leaders, Tom Sourlis and Sue Eleuterio, offered to match all monetary donations to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana up to $125,000.

"We are gratified to help support the incredible work of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in meeting the needs of all residents in this time of crisis," Sourlis and Eleuterio said in a news release. "This pandemic has reminded all of us that we are connected in community."

So far, the food bank has received $90,000 in donations, and the matching grant will continue through the end of April.

"It's been heartwarming to see the outpouring of love and support the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has received over the last handful of weeks," Garcia said.