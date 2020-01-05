EAST CHICAGO — A 76-year-old man has a long road of recovery ahead after a car he was driving collided with an oncoming train on New Year's Day, family said.
Frank L. Smith Sr., of East Chicago, was airlifted Thursday morning to University of Chicago Medical Center and his condition was listed as serious but stable, East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.
On Saturday evening Britteny Smith, Frank's granddaughter, set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe.com to help with mounting medical expenses.
"We are taking it a day at a time," Britteny Smith said.
She said her grandfather suffered a punctured lung, a head injury, abdominal trauma, a broken femur and a broken pelvis.
Police believe Frank Smith Sr. may have suffered a medical emergency when he drove through railroad gates Wednesday and struck the train.
The fundraiser goal is $10,000 and people have already begun donating within hours of the GoFundMe page's creation. Frank Smith Sr., the father of former East Chicago Police Chief Frank Smith, is described a kind, hard working man.
"He is definitely a fighter," Britteny Smith said. "His community loves him so much and he loves his community. He is a kind-hearted and caring person."
At 11:31 a.m. Wednesday first responders were called to the area of Chicago and Euclid avenues for a report of a car and train crash, Rivera said.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Based on a preliminary investigation, police said it appears Frank Smith Sr. possibly had a medical episode while driving, which caused him to swerve in traffic, drive through the railroad gates and collide with a CSX train, Rivera said.
He was extricated within 15 minutes from his damaged vehicle. No one on the train was hurt, a CSX spokesperson said.
While an investigation into the cause is still underway, a preliminary investigation indicates that the speed of the train was approximately 20 mph and all bells, horns and headlights on the train were operational, Rivera said.
Police reported the signals, signs, lights and crossing gates were also visible and in working order.
As of now Britteny Smith said she is unsure what lies ahead for her grandfather's recovery except for undergoing physical rehabilitation.
"We are coping," Britteny Smith said. "Everyone is calling and checking in on us. Keep praying for us to take it a day at a time."
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.