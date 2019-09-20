GARY — Firefighters responded to a fire that erupted at a former Gary school Friday night, causing smoke to be visible from the structure.
At 6:35 p.m. firefighters responded to the former George Washington Elementary School at 1150 Wright St. in Gary, Gary Fire Department Spokesman Mark Jones said.
On Friday evening, black smoke could be seen coming from the building's roof, which has been empty since its closing.
There were no injuries and the fire was extinguished Friday night. Further information was unavailable as of Friday night, Jones said.
The Gary Fire Department is investigating the damage.