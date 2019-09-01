CROWN POINT — Richard Schweitzer opened J&R’s Conoco, his first gas station, in 1961.
It sat on the corner of East and Joliet streets in Crown Point.
Dubbing himself a “grease monkey,” Schweitzer could often be found fixing cars while running the service station alongside his son.
One day, a man was passing through town with a broken down car in need of repair, but he had no means of payment for getting it fixed.
“I told him, ‘It’s OK, we can fix it and you don’t have to pay us.’ He kept saying, ‘No, no, no. Let me do something. Let me do something and work it off,’” Schweitzer, 87, recalled nearly 60 years later.
The man grabbed a broom and offered to sweep the station to pay off his debt.
“He would end up working with us for 12 years.”
Schweitzer, now 87, who would end up owning seven other gas stations throughout Lake County and running Superior Petroleum for 42 years, has many stories to share looking back on his career endeavors.
He was the youngest man to make supervisor for Pennsylvania Railroad. He served on the Crown Point Volunteer Fire Department and as an umpire for Little, Senior and Babe Ruth baseball leagues.
In his spare time, he has volunteered for and served as a member of the Lake Court House Foundation, Knights of Columbus, Bishop Build and St. Mary’s Building Committee.
“I guess I’ve been a little busy,” Schweitzer said with a chuckle recently, sitting inside the Youche Country Club in Crown Point. “I’ve enjoyed it all.”
Over the years, the businessman has acted as quite the philanthropist, too, donating money and his property for the betterment of the local community.
He is a donor to Crown Point's newly expanded Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA. His contributions sponsored three main areas of the recreational facility, including the waterfall, welcome center and pool.
Residing on an 80-acre farm in Lowell with two fishing ponds, Schweitzer has opened up his land to local Boy Scout troops to use for camping and hiking. He has also lets local organizations and residents use his acreage as a community garden.
“I have a big garden. At least 200 tomato plants, 200 pepper plants … I give it to the nurses, doctors, neighbors and employees. Donate it to food pantries,” Schweitzer said. “Anyone can take what they want. That’s what it’s there for.”
A deserved recognition
Schweitzer, born in unincorporated St. John/Dyer, grew up with seven siblings and an “extremely hard working” parents. Though they were poor, the family always gave back and helped anyone in need.
“Lead by example,” Schweitzer said. “I don’t need a pat on the back. It makes me feel good when I can help people. If there is a need, I will be there — that’s the easiest way to put it.”
His dedication to go above and beyond in service to the Crown Point community earned him the 2019 civilian Patriot Award, presented by the Lake Court House Foundation.
He and former Crown Point Mayor James Forsythe will be honored Sept. 8 at the Patriot Brunch in the old Lake County Courthouse. Forsythe will be presented the 2019 military Patriot Award.
The winners were selected from nominations submitted by the public, making this year the first time the Lake Court House Foundation has turned to the community for help in finding honorees.
“The Patriot Brunch is an opportunity to celebrate the patriotism of a past or present Lake County resident who embodies the spirit of community,” Carrie Napoleon, managing director of the Lake Court House Foundation, said.
When told of the award, Schweitzer said, "I have to think about it. I believe my wife did more for Lake County than I did. She was my partner and more deserving of the honor,” Schweitzer said of his reaction to finding out he was this year’s winner. “She was a go getter.”
Schweitzer was married to Josephine “Jo” Huber Schweitzer for 57 years until she died in 2014.
Like Richard, Jo was constantly giving back whether it was bringing communion to nursing home residents, taking care of sick family and friends, or volunteering countless hours.
“One of her favorite sayings was ‘if you have love, kindness and help others and have faith it will be returned 100-fold,’” Richard said.
Richard Schweitzer said he is looking forward to the celebration and receiving the award medal in his wife’s honor.
“We’re a team,” he said.