CROWN POINT — From walking tacos to deep-fried Oreos and lemon shake-ups, the Lake County Fair did not disappoint hungry foodies Friday.
Fair-goers got to chomp down on a variety of foods and drinks for $2 as part of the fair’s special Frugal Friday event, officially kicking off the 167th annual Lake County Fair. The fair runs through Aug. 11.
“Tastes yummy,” said Hope Kania, as she took another bite out of the blue and green swirled cotton candy. “It tastes like strawberries, wait, I think it's sugar. I like it!”
The 5-year-old needed a little sweet kick to get her day started at the fair with her grandparents and 4-year-old brother, Anthony Kania. The sticky-fingered duo took full advantage of one of the fair’s most popular treats.
They weren’t the only ones found indulging at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
Benches and picnic tables surrounding the rows of food vendors were filled and the lines to food truck windows continued to shuffle as curious eaters got their look at what was on the Frugal Friday menu.
Even with an offer of $2 nachos with cheese, hungry customers flocked to Aunt Martha’s Famous Foods for its Italian and Polish sausage and Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches.
Run by Earl Scheler III, of Kentucky, Aunt Martha’s is one of the oldest food vendors to return to the fair.
“The family name has been here since 1948. I have this trailer and the Fried Veggies over there,” Scheler said, pointing toward the food truck. “At one time we had six locations in here.”
Before Aunt Martha’s rolled into Crown Point, the food vendor was set up at the Delaware County Fair in Muncie. Once it’s all over here, they’ll be traveling to Louisville for the Kentucky State Fair.
“Traveling is a big aspect and part of my life. This is one way to do it. My dad, when I was a very young kid, sold souvenirs around Elvis Presley. I’ve always been in sales of some sort my whole life,” Scheler said. “My first 20 years of life was spent traveling to road shows and circuses. I’ve been doing fairs now for 25 years.”
Scheler said the Aunt Martha’s crew always looks forward to coming to Lake County to visit with other vendors, fair officials and the customers – some returners and newcomers – that indulge in the savory food.
“If they come to me, they’re going to get their money’s worth. We give them a real, good meal,” Scheler said. “Customers recognize Aunt Martha’s name. They love me and because of that, we always come back.”
The rest of the fair week's schedule is packed with more food festivities.
The bean spitting contest starts kicks off at noon Saturday with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the Special Activates Area.
An apple peeling contest begins at 10 a.m. Monday in the Showcase Tent.
The popular pie-eating contest returns at 3 p.m. Thursday with registration beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Showcase Tent.
Those willing to test their stomachs can participating in the fair food eating contest at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Showcase Tent. With registration beginning at noon, each participant will be challenged with eating a corn dog, ear of corn, funnel cake or elephant ear and lemonade.
Gates to the Lake County Fair open at 9 a.m. daily.
Admission into the fair is free before 3 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. Regular gate admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children 9 and up and free for children 8 and under.
Parking on the fairgrounds is $5. Free parking and shuttle buses are provided to and from the Crown Point High School every day starting at noon.
Full-day wristbands are available for purchase in advance online through opening day. Wristbands range from $15-$25.