CROWN POINT — Funeral arrangements have been set for a former Lake County veteran police officer who died Oct. 16.
Visitation for Marco Kuyachich, 66, is from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville.
Visitation will be held again from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. James Meade officiating.
Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in his name to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland, 20852.
Karen Kuyachich was married to Marco for 36 years. The pair spent their retirement traveling.
"I don’t think that everybody knows how many peoples' lives he touched. He was the kind of guy ... you saw him in the store, street, restaurant — he'd always talk to you," Karen said. "He always wanted to know how people were doing."
Karen remembers Marco as a "very good" father and husband, a kind and thoughtful person — someone who always wanted to help.
"He just had a really kind soul," she said.
In addition to his 32-year career in law enforcement, Marco spent 20 years working on the railroad. Over the years, he held various memberships with organizations in and around the Region, including Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police; Indiana Law Enforcement Academy; Lake County Agricultural Board; Blue Knights International Indiana; Chris Anton FOP Lodge No. 125; and Lake County Police Association Local No. 72 — to name a few.
"I just didn’t realize until now really how many people he did help. I knew he did it, but I didn't realize how many lives he touched. It has been very comforting for me," Karen said.
“He was always trying to serve ... he really enjoyed his life. It was way too short," she added.
Marco, Karen said, would do the grocery shopping and often spent two hours at the store after stopping to chat with whoever he ran into.
"He always brought me a little treat, he’d bring me a cake or a couple doughnuts ... he was just really thoughtful," she said.
Everybody who met him loved him, she said.
“It’s a huge hole. Not only was he the love of my life, he’s my best friend," Karen said. "People aren't fortunate to have that kind of marriage and I was."
Bob Byrd, the former chief of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District police force, met Marco in 1978.
In 1979, Byrd said he had the privilege to work side by side with him in a squad car at the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
When Byrd left Lake County to become chief at the NICTD Transit Police Department in 1984, Marco came along with him. For years, Marco worked as a part-time police officer and investigator for the South Shore Line as a second job.
"Without question, his contributions to both law enforcement agencies were many and truly appreciated," Byrd said. "As Marco and Karen traveled in retirement, I could always count on Marco to email me pictures of other passenger rail systems from around the world. A genuine and true friend to many, a cop's cop and a wonderful husband and dad ... he will be truly missed."