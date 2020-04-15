Gary launching coronavirus screening app; 193 cases reported in city, mayor says

GARY — As the spread of coronavirus continues throughout the Region, Gary officials are working on an online assessment tool to screen potential cases.
A COVID-19 screening app on Gary's website www.gary.gov will be available to the public soon and is in the final stages of being finished, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said.
The online screening tool will allow people to answer questions to be assessed whether they should seek medical help.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the amount of coronavirus cases in Gary has risen to 193 residents, according to a release from the mayor's office. The cases have nearly doubled in a week's time, with 103 cases being reported April 8.
Prince confirmed there have been five city resident coronavirus deaths.
The mayor also asked parents to keep children off playgrounds in the city and said residents should stay off basketball courts as well. Prince previously said Gary police will take steps to make sure all gatherings comply with social distancing orders and also will enforce the stay-at-home order for nonessential businesses in operation.
Prince also said more resources are needed and asked that state and federal agencies aid Gary during the pandemic.
"I continue to call on the State of Indiana and the federal government to dedicate more resources to helping us ﬁght this public health crisis in the City of Gary," Prince said. "Our leaders must do more to help us with resources to turn the tide of people of color catching this disease — and dying from it — at a far greater rate than other populations."
Gallery: Major deadlines for Hoosiers to know amid coronavirus changes
May 4: Voter registration deadline
May 5: In-person early voting begins
May 21: Deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot
May 22: All driver’s licenses, state identification cards, vehicle registrations and firearms licenses that expired after March 6, 2020 automatically are extended to this date under Executive Order 20-09
June 2: Primary Election Day
July 15: Federal and state income tax returns for 2019 are due
