Gary launching coronavirus screening app; 193 cases reported in city, mayor says

GARY — As the spread of coronavirus continues throughout the Region, Gary officials are working on an online assessment tool to screen potential cases.

A COVID-19 screening app on Gary's website www.gary.gov will be available to the public soon and is in the final stages of being finished, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said.

The online screening tool will allow people to answer questions to be assessed whether they should seek medical help.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the amount of coronavirus cases in Gary has risen to 193 residents, according to a release from the mayor's office. The cases have nearly doubled in a week's time, with 103 cases being reported April 8.

Prince confirmed there have been five city resident coronavirus deaths.

The mayor also asked parents to keep children off playgrounds in the city and said residents should stay off basketball courts as well. Prince previously said Gary police will take steps to make sure all gatherings comply with social distancing orders and also will enforce the stay-at-home order for nonessential businesses in operation.