Gary police officer tests positive for coronavirus, mayor says; other officers in quarantine

GARY — A Gary patrol officer has tested positive for coronavirus, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said.
The officer is being treated and is doing well and other officers who may have been exposed to coronavirus have been in self-quarantine, he said in an announcement Thursday.
“I remind all of you our police ofﬁcers, ﬁreﬁghters and EMTs are facing dangers every time they put on those uniforms and carry out their duties,” Prince said. “Those dangers include exposure to the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus. That is why is it so important we respect them and the work they do and stay home to limit their exposure to the virus.”
Prince said he and Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker are in contact with state and federal officials to prepare the Genesis Convention Center in Gary as possible field hospital.
“We are conﬁdent the site will be chosen,” Prince said. “Gary has recorded more than 200 COVID-19 infections, and we already have lost ﬁve of our citizens to the disease. Because of that, we will continue to articulate and stress the needs of our communities to state and federal ofﬁcials.”
As of Thursday, there are 202 reported cases of coronavirus in Gary and the death toll remains at five residents, officials said.
Prince stressed the importance of social distancing, saying he sees too many residents who either do not understand the need for the stay-at-home order or have decided to not follow it. He said Gary police will continue to patrol public areas such as parks and basketball courts to disperse groups of 10 or more people.
“If the groups leave of their own accord, they will suffer no additional consequences,” Prince said. “If those groups do not disperse, additional measures will be applied.”
Those with medical questions about coronavirus can contact the Indiana State Department of Health Hotline at 877-826-0011 or visit coronavirus.IN.gov. Residents with business-related inquiries can call the Critical Industries Hotline at 877-820-0890 or e-mail questions to covidresponse@iedc.IN.gov.
Major deadlines for Hoosiers to know amid coronavirus changes
May 4: Voter registration deadline
May 5: In-person early voting begins
May 21: Deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot
May 22: All driver’s licenses, state identification cards, vehicle registrations and firearms licenses that expired after March 6, 2020 automatically are extended to this date under Executive Order 20-09
June 2: Primary Election Day
July 15: Federal and state income tax returns for 2019 are due
July 10: Last day to pay semi-annual property taxes in all Indiana counties without incurring a late payment penalty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.