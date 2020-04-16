Gary police officer tests positive for coronavirus, mayor says; other officers in quarantine

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — A Gary patrol officer has tested positive for coronavirus, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said.

The officer is being treated and is doing well and other officers who may have been exposed to coronavirus have been in self-quarantine, he said in an announcement Thursday.

“I remind all of you our police ofﬁcers, ﬁreﬁghters and EMTs are facing dangers every time they put on those uniforms and carry out their duties,” Prince said. “Those dangers include exposure to the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus. That is why is it so important we respect them and the work they do and stay home to limit their exposure to the virus.”

Prince said he and Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker are in contact with state and federal officials to prepare the Genesis Convention Center in Gary as possible field hospital.

“We are conﬁdent the site will be chosen,” Prince said. “Gary has recorded more than 200 COVID-19 infections, and we already have lost ﬁve of our citizens to the disease. Because of that, we will continue to articulate and stress the needs of our communities to state and federal ofﬁcials.”

As of Thursday, there are 202 reported cases of coronavirus in Gary and the death toll remains at five residents, officials said.