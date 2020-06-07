Gary protest calls for end to racism, and for liberty and justice for all

"Don't let it stop here," he said. "Let it be an incidence of tragedy that brings us together so it never happens again."

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the country faces national problems with racism and police brutality. His administration will propose initiatives in the next few days.

"This administration was the first administration to denounce the killing, and we called it a killing, of George Floyd," he said. "We denounced all brutal activity by all police officers across the country, particularly in the state of Indiana and absolutely in the city of Gary. ... We're prepared to engage. We're prepared to reform policy. We've taken the Obama pledge, which focuses on four areas of reform: reviewing policy, reform, engaging with all of you and finding ideas that work."

Democratic Congressional nominee Frank Mrvan called for unity at a time when the nation faces issues of race and justice.