GARY — The mayor and her opponents spoke Wednesday of the challenges and promise of the city of Gary.
Carl “Doozie” Jones told an audience of nearly 100 at Indiana University Northwest he is running for mayor because, “This city is practically disappearing.”
Kerry Rice Sr. said, “Our city is going in the wrong direction. I’ve been looking for answers for 26 years. I’ve decided to be that answer.”
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said, “It has been an honor to serve the city and I want to continue my service, not for myself, but for the hopes and aspirations for the city.”
They spoke at the second mayoral debate in two nights in the Savannah Center auditorium of Indiana University Northwest in the city’s Glen Park neighborhood.
Freeman-Wilson, a Harvard University graduate, who previously served as Gary city judge and Indiana attorney general, became the city’s first black female mayor in 2011 and was re-elected in 2015.
She is running for re-election in the May 7 Democratic primary.
She is opposed by: Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince, City Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, Mildred Tinye Alcorn, Kerry Rice Sr., Carl "Doozie" Jones, Eddie Tarver Jr., Joe L. White and James "Sirmack G.I." Edward McKnight II.
Sparks-Wade; Alcorn, a retired teacher; Rice, a Gary police officer; Jones, an attorney; Tarver, a Gary business owner, and White, a long-time resident, were on the stage with the mayor to answer questions from the IUN Black Student Union and members of the audience.
Prince and McKnight weren’t present at Wednesday’s event.
The candidates addressed how to they would improve the city, clean up its appearance, be more accountable and ensure economic developers employ local residents.
Sparks-Wade said she had trouble getting work in city government after she graduated from college because she wasn’t plugged into the city’s patronage political system.
“I want to end patronage jobs,” she said, adding she would create an internship program to help young workers learn local government.
White said he is running because he wants the city to hire part-time workers who do nothing but pick up illegal garbage dumps and remove fallen trees. “We need to change the way the city looks,” he said.
Rice said too often Gary residents blame outsiders for the difficulties Gary faces. He said residents need to look within and end the struggles “caused by ourselves.”
Tarver said he would improve accountability in city hall with a comment box and quarterly finance reports.
The mayor said for the last eight years she is doing what other candidates can only talk about.
She said the first day of her administration in 2012 she was faced with the reality of state-mandated caps on local property taxes that would deny Gary more than $30 million a year in former revenues — $250 million over eight years.
Freeman-Wilson said she and her administration put together a plan with the Strong Cities Network to do more with less.
“The new (IUN) building on Broadway was part of that plan. The work to improve infrastructure on Lake Street is part of that plan. The demolition of the Sheraton Hotel and the buildings in the (500 block of Broadway) were part of that plan,” she said.
She said she makes her administration accountable through regular city forums where residents can talk with her and work out solutions to their concerns.
Sparks-Wade and Alcorn criticized Gary’s 311 program where citizens are supposed to be able to report litter and code enforcement violations for immediate city response. “311 is ineffective. Only 30 percent of the calls ever get completed,” Sparks-Wade said, citing the report of a former official of the city’s general services department
Freeman-Wilson acknowledged 311 has had its issues and is being improved by zone clean ups, where the public and city employees concentrate on the most unsightly garbage problems.