Gary school leaders discuss virtual learning, abandoned properties ahead of November referendum

“The intent is really to set the significance of the building to those who are considering responding to this request for information to reuse, repurpose or renovate the building,” Parish said. “It really is a significant building. We take that very seriously and recognize the weight and the heaviness of that responsibility.”

Referendum transparency

The Gary management team also presented an update on plans to maintain transparency through its fall referendum effort.

The district is asking Gary residents to support an approximate 52 cents per $100 assessed value tax increase, bringing an anticipated $8.9 million annually to Gary schools over eight years.

Under the district’s proposed transparency plan should the referendum pass, stakeholders will be kept informed in quarterly updates of spending and remaining funds in seeking to support teacher raises, extracurricular activities, student safety and resolving the district’s remaining $6 million deficit — an essential step in ending state intervention.

The referendum recently garnered the support of the Gary Common Council, which passed a resolution Tuesday backing the proposed tax increase.