Gary school leaders discuss virtual learning, abandoned properties ahead of November referendum

Gary Community School Corp. leaders provided Indiana’s Distressed Unit Appeal Board a sweeping overview Thursday of progress made in academics and operations in the state takeover district, which reopened virtually last month amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Gary management team is assembling a committee, including representatives from the district's teachers union and city health department, to chart the next steps for students’ return to face-to-face instruction.
District manager Paige McNulty said enrollment is up at Gary schools, with 51 more students enrolled now than at the same time last year. She said about 80% of Gary students have been logging in daily and 20% intermittently through the school corporation’s virtual learning period.
“For those 20% that are logging in intermittently, we certainly have our FACE liaisons, social workers, guidance counselors, everybody reaching out to them on a consistent basis,” McNulty said. “We’ve been doing home visits as needed, taking paper packets, whatever we need to to try to find and reach out to those 20% that are hit or miss.”
While most Gary students are learning from home, the district is moving ahead with the first phase of its school improvement plan.
The district so far has worked on signage improvements, new roofing at West Side Leadership Academy and chiller repair at Glen Park Academy.
The Gary schools management team addressed concerns for security at the district’s vacant properties after police opened an investigation into a Youtube video depicting a group of young men’s unsupervised escapades through an abandoned high school.
YouTube video shows young men defecating, stun gunning each other, running naked through abandoned Lew Wallace school
McNulty said the district is working with city leaders and Gary police in working to increase security at the properties.
“Obviously that was not a good situation — not safe and not good,” McNulty said. “As quickly as I can board those buildings up, those boards come off.”
Lew Wallace is one of dozens of unoccupied school properties across the city. The district has plans to close offers made on a dozen of 24 properties listed for sale in January.
Lew Wallace, based on its higher crime statistics compared to other vacant Gary properties, is likely to be the first abandoned building the school corporation will demolish when the district enters the second phase of its school improvement plan, said Eric Parish of management company MGT Consulting.
Demolition could begin as early as late spring of 2021.
“It’s an ongoing issue of securing buildings and folks coming in and unsecuring buildings,” Parish said. “It seems like we’re always playing catch up.”
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, praised the Gary Community School Corp. for its recent attention to school facilities, using funds freed up through deferred loan repayments allowed in recent legislative action.
“Last session, I fought hard to make sure the Gary School Corporation had the support it needed to begin addressing the blighted school infrastructures in our community,” Melton said. “I’m happy to see plans for the demolition and rehabilitation of old school buildings moving forward. Our students and communities deserve safe, clean learning environments, and I’m pleased that we are making real strides to provide that."
Roosevelt request
Parish also gave an update on the district’s efforts to repurpose its historic Gary Roosevelt building, where the National Gary Theodore Roosevelt Alumni Association plans to celebrate the school’s legacy this Saturday with placement of a historical marker.
The Gary management team plans to post a formal request seeking interest in the school building, which has been closed to students since February 2019’s polar vortex, as early as Monday.
The approximately 90-year-old building, which is in need of an estimated $10 million in repairs, was recently named to Indiana Landmarks' annual list of 10 Most Endangered Places in Indiana.
“The intent is really to set the significance of the building to those who are considering responding to this request for information to reuse, repurpose or renovate the building,” Parish said. “It really is a significant building. We take that very seriously and recognize the weight and the heaviness of that responsibility.”
Referendum transparency
The Gary management team also presented an update on plans to maintain transparency through its fall referendum effort.
The district is asking Gary residents to support an approximate 52 cents per $100 assessed value tax increase, bringing an anticipated $8.9 million annually to Gary schools over eight years.
Under the district’s proposed transparency plan should the referendum pass, stakeholders will be kept informed in quarterly updates of spending and remaining funds in seeking to support teacher raises, extracurricular activities, student safety and resolving the district’s remaining $6 million deficit — an essential step in ending state intervention.
The referendum recently garnered the support of the Gary Common Council, which passed a resolution Tuesday backing the proposed tax increase.
“These investments in Gary’s future come at the right time and for the right places,” Councilperson William G. Godwin said in a Gary schools news release. “We love our schoolchildren and they deserve to go to school in facilities that will enable them to have the same opportunities as other kids. These improvements will go a long way for their future and for the people of our community.”
