Gary schools to create referendum oversight committee if proposed tax increase passes this November

The committee proposal comes as district leaders weigh concerns of public trust and transparency in the community, where some individuals have expressed wariness for state takeover efforts and MGT Consulting, the management company assisting in financial and academic turnaround efforts.

School officials say all committee members are required to be Gary residents. The district is seeking "a large pool of potential committee members" from local businesses, elected officials, labor groups, the faith-based community, students and their families.

“If we’re going to do this, we have to do it right, and having a committee of residents to track the spending is right way to do it,” said former state Senator Earline Rogers, a past member of the Gary Community School Corp.'s fiscal advisory board. “I believe now is the time to invest in our schools and to end state control, and I will enthusiastically vote yes in support of the referendum.”

Gary school officials will share more information on how to get involved on its website next month. Interested candidates will be able to find application information online and will be able to complete an application form by phone.