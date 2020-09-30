Gary schools to create referendum oversight committee if proposed tax increase passes this November

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is making plans to establish a new committee to oversee spending should its Nov. 3 referendum pass.
The Referendum Spending Oversight Committee would be composed of Gary residents who volunteer to review collection and spending of funds through the district's proposed eight-year referendum period.
On voters' Nov. 3 ballots, the Gary Community School Corp. is asking taxpayers to support a 52-cent per $100 assessed valuation tax increase to support teacher raises, extracurricular activities and student safety.
The referendum, if passed, would bring $8.9 million annually to the Gary Community School Corp. in what district leaders have called the quickest path toward ending state intervention in the indebted school system.
The proposed Referendum Spending Oversight Committee would be responsible for creating reports within 30 days of each committee meeting, detailing the use of funds in financial statements, and maintaining a dashboard that will be posted online and available for public review, school officials said in a news release Wednesday.
“The referendum is intended to make the investments necessary to support Gary schoolchildren, and this oversight committee would be empowered to ensure that is done,” Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said in the release. “We recognize what’s involved with asking Gary residents to further invest in their schools, and we take the matter very seriously. We will always provide a full accounting of all funds.”
WATCH NOW: Critics claim to be silenced after Gary schools abruptly cuts short referendum discussion
The committee proposal comes as district leaders weigh concerns of public trust and transparency in the community, where some individuals have expressed wariness for state takeover efforts and MGT Consulting, the management company assisting in financial and academic turnaround efforts.
School officials say all committee members are required to be Gary residents. The district is seeking "a large pool of potential committee members" from local businesses, elected officials, labor groups, the faith-based community, students and their families.
“If we’re going to do this, we have to do it right, and having a committee of residents to track the spending is right way to do it,” said former state Senator Earline Rogers, a past member of the Gary Community School Corp.'s fiscal advisory board. “I believe now is the time to invest in our schools and to end state control, and I will enthusiastically vote yes in support of the referendum.”
Gary school officials will share more information on how to get involved on its website next month. Interested candidates will be able to find application information online and will be able to complete an application form by phone.
More information about the Gary Community School Corp.'s referendum is available on the district's website at garycsc.k12.in.us.
