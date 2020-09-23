Gary seeks interest in revitalization of historic Roosevelt High School property

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is seeking partners for the revitalization of its closed Roosevelt High School building.

The Roosevelt building — constructed in the late 1920s as Gary's first and only high school built exclusively for African-American students — was closed in early 2019 after a polar vortex wreaked havoc on the approximately 90-year-old building's infrastructure.

The remaining Roosevelt school, with students moved into the Gary Area Career Center, disbanded at the end of the 2019-20 year when academic services provider EdisonLearning withdrew from its relationship with the school.

Now, the Gary Community School Corp., which owns the Roosevelt building, has issued a formal request for interest seeking a philanthropic organization, cultural institution or other group to express their ideas to repurpose the 700,000-square-foot building, which sits on 18 acres in Gary's Midtown neighborhood.

The school, built in an era of racial segregation, quickly became a point of pride in the Gary community, boasting notable alumni such as Avery Brooks, an actor well-known for his leading role in "Star Trek," and George Taliaferro, the first black athlete drafted into the NFL.