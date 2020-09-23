Gary seeks interest in revitalization of historic Roosevelt High School property

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is seeking partners for the revitalization of its closed Roosevelt High School building.
The Roosevelt building — constructed in the late 1920s as Gary's first and only high school built exclusively for African-American students — was closed in early 2019 after a polar vortex wreaked havoc on the approximately 90-year-old building's infrastructure.
The remaining Roosevelt school, with students moved into the Gary Area Career Center, disbanded at the end of the 2019-20 year when academic services provider EdisonLearning withdrew from its relationship with the school.
Now, the Gary Community School Corp., which owns the Roosevelt building, has issued a formal request for interest seeking a philanthropic organization, cultural institution or other group to express their ideas to repurpose the 700,000-square-foot building, which sits on 18 acres in Gary's Midtown neighborhood.
The school, built in an era of racial segregation, quickly became a point of pride in the Gary community, boasting notable alumni such as Avery Brooks, an actor well-known for his leading role in "Star Trek," and George Taliaferro, the first black athlete drafted into the NFL.
Roosevelt was recently named to Indiana Landmarks' annual list of 10 Most Endangered Places in Indiana in a declaration Gary school leaders say they hope can bring attention to the school, which was placed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the Indiana Register of Historic Sites and Structures in 2012, according to the district's request for information.
Alumni celebrated the monumental school on Saturday with the unveiling of an Indiana Historical Bureau state marker.
In the district's request for information, or RFI, Gary school leaders emphasize a desire to hear from individuals or groups who can offer a feasible plan to save, sustain and support the school, which was estimated in the summer of 2019 to need more than $10 million in repairs.
"Roosevelt means a great deal to the Gary community and its alumni,” said Eric Parish of MGT Consulting, which manages the state takeover Gary Community School Corp. “We are eager to find an entity that can offer a viable plan that clearly preserves the school’s extraordinary legacy. We welcome expressions of interest from experienced developers, architects, community stakeholders and interested parties who can offer potential inventive uses for this landmark.”
Gary school officials state in the RFI they are interested in hearing from individuals or groups of all types, including potential owner-operators, tenants and developers with ideas for renovations ranging from museum or cultural center space to retail, cafe dining or residential units.
Gary schools will not invest in Roosevelt repairs, plans to seek interest for new building ownership
The Gary Community School Corp., MGT Consulting, Indiana Landmarks and Indiana's Distressed Unit Appeal Board, which oversees the state takeover district, will be involved in the review of submitted responses to the RFI.
The district is accepting responses until 3 p.m. November 2, according to the Gary Community School Corp.'s website. More information is available at garycsc.k12.in.us/doing-business-with-gcsc.
