ST. JOHN — The Town Council is expected to consider on Thursday the rezoning of 108 acres adjacent to The Gates of St. John as a single-family planned unit development with 356 lots, but the developers are already looking ahead to the Plan Commission meeting of Oct. 2, where they hope to seek approval for the layout of the lots.
For that to happen, the council would have to reject the Plan Commission's unfavorable recommendation on the rezoning request, made at the commission's meeting earlier this month after a lengthy public hearing where residents complained about density, small lots, lack of green space, additional traffic and other problems they had with the proposal. The land is zoned for single-family use with about 100 fewer lots allowed than proposed.
During a commission work session last week, lawyer Tim Kuiper, speaking on behalf of the developers, sought permission to put the lot layout for the PUD on the Oct. 2 commission agenda for primary approval. Kuiper said he realized any action would be contingent on the council's decision Thursday, but the developers want to proceed as quickly as possible with the subsequent approvals needed for the project.
Although the developers have said the average lot will be 80 feet wide, commission member Paul Panczuk said about 100 of the lots are proposed to have only 53-foot frontages and said he would like to see at least 80 feet, even if it means the depth of the lots would be less as a result.
"These are truly tiny from a width standpoint," Panczuk said. "There's not much flexibility on what you can do with the homes (because of that)."
Kuiper said lots in other phases of The Gates development are 55-feet wide and have high-end houses on them. He said some are even less than 50 feet wide.
Commission member Nick Georgiou asked Kuiper if the number of lots is still open for discussion. Kuiper said it is, but he didn't think it would change. Panczuk asked if the developer could look at increasing the width of the lots, and Kuiper said he would have the engineers look at it.
If the rezoning is rejected by the council, Kuiper said the request for the Oct. 2 approval would be withdrawn and a new layout prepared.
The development is being referred to, at least for now, as The Gates East to separate it from the rest of the Gates development because it will have its own home owners association and not be part of the existing subdivision.